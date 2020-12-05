Saturday, Tennessee football hosted its fourth home game and eighth total game on the season, with rival Florida visiting Neyland this afternoon. The Vols lost their sixth straight game, as the Gators cruised to a 31-19 victory.
“I think Florida has a really good football,” head coach Jeremy Pruitt said. “(The Gators) have got a couple exceptional players and I thought they played really well today. But, I thought our kids fought hard … we made a ton of mistakes today, but some of the mistakes we made, probably we need to do a much better job of preparing them.”
However Pruitt was sure to point out that this game’s issue were not an “effort issue”, but instead was an “execution issue” by his team.
Tennessee led by freshman quarterback Harrison Bailey started the game on offense but could not make anything of the drive. Florida responded with a decent drive, but they had to settle for a field goal by Evan McPherson. The Gators and the Vols would trade processions for the remainder of the first quarter but neither side break through so Florida went into the second quarter holding a slim three-point margin over Tennessee.
Starting out the second quarter, the Vols started to get some momentum with Bailey having two passes over ten yards, drawing a roughing the passer penalty and 15-yard scramble to get into the red zone. Then on the first play inside the 20-yard line, Bailey found Eric Gray on a swing pass who then ran 15 yards into the Checkers and gave Tennessee the lead. However, it did last long as just over two minutes of game-time later, Florida found the endzone as well, retaking the lead.
The Vols went three and out on the successful drive, and a failed punt attempt gave the Gators a short field. However, the Tennessee defense held Kyle Trask and Co. to a field goal attempt, which McPherson missed just right of the uprights from a distance of 53 yards. Vols couldn’t make any thing of the resulting drive and Florida marched down the field to score another touchdown to round out the half.
The Gators came out of halftime firing on all cylinders, marching down the field and scoring in only five plays. The bulk of the yards came from a 42-yard pass from Trask to Kyle Pitts. Trevon Grimes had the touchdown reception, his second receiving touchdown of the game. Despite stopping Florida on fourth down, Tennessee could not get anything going on the next two offensive drives and seemed to be stuck on its side of the field.
The Vols finally crossed the 50 for first time in the second when they converted on fourth down, but the drive stalled shortly after and they were forced to punt. The Vols started to generate some momentum on offense but could not quite string together enough consecutive good plays. Bailey seemed to be making smart decisions but the offensive line and running backs struggled to help their young quarterback in pass protection.
The fourth quarter was more of the same for Tennessee. Florida added another touchdown as Pitts reeled in his third receiving touchdown on the day. The Vols just continued to find themselves in bad starting field position compounding their offensive woes. At about the halfway mark of the quarter, Tennessee was finally able to get into the red zone again and Ty Chandler was able to power into the checkers to cut into the Gators’ lead. The Vols had another late drive that resulted in a touchdown but it was inconsequential to avoiding a sixth straight loss by double digits.
Tennessee players are not demoralized as multiple individuals spoke after the game of a continued fight.
“Tennessee football isn’t going to quit,” linebacker Henry To’o To’o said. “We’re going to keep fighting until the very end.”
“The effort was great,” Gray said. “You can see at the end of the game, the effort level, it’s still high”
Tennessee will be back in action next Saturday as it takes on Vanderbilt in Nashville. This is likely the last remaining reasonably winnable game on the schedule, so it will no doubt be a crucial week for Pruitt and staff.