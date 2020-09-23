As Saturday waits just around the corner, the Tennessee Vols are gearing up for their highly anticipated 2020 season. With so much uncertainty leading up to this season the team and staff, led by head coach Jeremy Pruitt, are looking forward to having the opportunity to play against the South Carolina Gamecocks this weekend.
If there is a player who knows about taking advantage of playing time more than anyone, it’s Trey Smith. The senior offensive lineman has returned to the Tennessee line twice after struggling with lung-related health issues, and despite being more susceptible to COVID-19, Smith is prepared to return for his senior year.
“It would be borderline ignorant to say that it's not concerning. We've definitely talked about it as a family, prayed about it and asked God to protect me,” Smith said in an interview with Knox News. “The doctors at Tennessee and coach [Jeremy] Pruitt have been great at keeping us informed on everything. But at the end of the day, we as players have to take the proper precautions. So, yes, it's something you weigh: Is it worth it? Is it not worth it?”
Many aspects of the team are looking different due to COVID regulations and the Vols, along with other SEC teams, are working to figure out the kinks before the season. Smith now faces the new challenge of leading an altered offensive line that’s missing some veteran players.
“With the offensive line, in terms of continuity, I don’t think there’s been a time since I have been here that there has been the same offensive that has played consistently with each other for weeks or months,” Smith said. “So, in terms of that, it’s just the matter of fact of doing what the coach tells you what to do consistently, doing your job consistently and being ready to play, because quite frankly with COVID-19 and the issues that come from it, a lot of people are going to play positions that they have never played before, so continuity is definitely going to be an issue, but it’s not only going to be an issue here, it is going to be an issue across the country due to this virus.”
Despite these setbacks, Smiths is confident in his team’s ability to perform against all SEC opponents, including the Gamecocks this Saturday. Thanks to the university and the athletic department, the Vols have been able to continue with practices and preparations for the season.
“I’m very confident in this team,” Smith said. “But once again we still have a lot of work to do. I still have work to do myself, messing up on some simple stuff that’s unacceptable at this level. But in terms of just getting ready for South Carolina, we’ll be there and ready to play regardless of who we play. For me, just leading off the field, anything I can do to positively impact the community, I won’t hesitate to do it and it’s really important for me to do those types of things as well.”
Smith has spoken multiple times on his desire to prove himself both on and off the field, and he doesn’t plan on letting COVID-19 stop him. From his promise to his mother of earning his degree to showing doubters that he can still be a dominant force despite his health conditions, Smith remains at the top of his game.
You can watch Smith and the rest of the Tennessee Vols play this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. against the Gamecocks on the SEC Network.