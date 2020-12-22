For the second straight season, Tennessee offensive guard Trey Smith earned First Team All SEC Honors.
Smith surprised many in January when he elected to return for his senior season. The Jackson, Tennessee native noted a promise he made to his late mother that he would graduate college as a reason for returning. Smith graduated earlier this month.
The former five-star recruit started from day one in Knoxville earning All SEC Freshman Team honors in 2017.
Smith faced a major setback after his freshman season, figuring out he had blood clots. Smith found a way to return to the football field but wasn't able to practice with contact due to blood thinners he was on. Smith played the first seven games of the 2018 season before a medical situation sidelined him the rest of the season.
Smith bounced back strong in his junior year, moving back to offensive guard and earning First Team All SEC Honors.
Smith becomes the first Tennessee offensive lineman to be named to the First Team in back-to-back season since Aaron Seals in 2005-06.
Smith has accepted a bid to the senior bowl and plans to enter into the NFL Draft.