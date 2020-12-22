Tennessee offensive line coach Will Friend is reportedly leaving Tennessee to join Shane Beamer’s new staff at South Carolina, FootballScoop first reported. Friend wasn’t the only Vol leaving the Tennessee program Tuesday as redshirt-sophomore quarterback J.T. Shrout has announced plans to enter the transfer portal.
Both Friend and Shrout have been at Tennessee with Pruitt since his first season in Knoxville. Friend came to Tennessee from Colorado State where he served as Mike Bobo’s offensive coordinator.
Friend helped increase the talent along the offensive line in Knoxville, but the self nicknamed “TVA” struggled this season, especially in pass protection.
Friend now goes to work for Mike Bobo again, who is the Gamecocks offensive coordinator.
Shrout was Pruitt’s first quarterback signing and played sparingly in 2019 before splitting time with Harrison Bailey the last three games of 2020.
Shrout was expected to compete for Tennessee’s starting quarterback position in 2021. Tennessee will now turn to Bailey, Kaidon Salter, Brian Maurer and potentially a transfer quarterback in 2021.