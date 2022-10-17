Three members of the Tennessee Volunteers football team received SEC honors this week following the monumental win over Alabama (52-49) Saturday. The Vols broke a 15 year losing streak with the final field goal kicked by Vols’ senior Chase McGrath.
SEC Offensive Player of the Week went to Jaylin Hyatt. He had a stellar 207 yards and six catches — five of those resulted in touchdowns. This also set a new record that was once held by fellow teammate, Cedric Tilman. The record was three touchdown receptions.
SEC Special Teams Player of the Week went to Chase McGrath. He was responsible for the made field goal that gave Tennessee the victory. Not only that but he also went 1-1 for field goals made during this game when he missed an extra point early.
SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week went to Darnell Wright for his work on controlling the line of scrimmage with 182 rushing yards. He also protected quarterback Hendon Hooker - allowing him to throw for 385 yards. Wright was also extremely impressed in how he handled Alabama defender Will Anderson.
The Vols return to practice Monday to prepare for UT Martin. The game will be Saturday at 11 a.m. ET. It will also be homecoming on Rocky Top.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.