Today the SEC has finally released the schedule for the rescheduled 2020 football season after previously teasing fans with each team’s additional opponents. The season will begin on September 26 and the regular season will run through December 5, the original date of the SEC Championship Game. Each team will have one midseason bye as well as a league-wide bye on the week of December 12 to facilitate wiggle room for cancellations. The SEC will maintain a two-division format and the rescheduled Championship Game will be on December 19
The Vols will open up their season on the road in Columbia, South Carolina against the Gamecocks. Tennessee’s first game in Neyland will be one week later when the Tigers of Missouri come to town. Key home games include October 24 when Alabama comes to town and senior day on December 5 against the Florida Gators.
Tennessee Schedule
September 26: at South Carolina
October 3: vs Missouri
October 10: at Georgia
October 17: vs Kentucky
October 24: vs Alabama
October 31: Bye
November 7: at Arkansas
November 14: vs Texas A&M
November 21: at Auburn
November 28: at Vanderbilt
December 5: vs Florida
Elsewhere in the conference, they are many interesting games on the schedule, chiefly among them being Alabama at LSU on November 14 and Georgia-Florida in Jacksonville on November 7. Both of these games could act as conference semifinals if this season transpires like many expect of it. Other interesting matchups include Georgia at Alabama on October 17 and Texas A&M at Auburn on December 5.
Other games to watch:
September 26: Florida at Ole Miss
October 3: Auburn at Georgia, Texas A&M at Alabama
October 10: Florida at Texas A&M
October 17: Georgia at Alabama, LSU at Florida
October 24: Auburn at Ole Miss
October 31: LSU at Auburn
November 7: Georgia-Florida (Jacksonville)
November 14: Alabama at LSU
November 21: Missouri at South Carolina
November 28: Auburn at Alabama (Iron Bowl), LSU at Texas A&M, Miss State at Ole Miss (Egg Bowl)
December 5: Texas A&M at Auburn, Ole Miss at LSU
December 19: SEC Championship Game
One thing this announcement does is almost definitely prevent the playing of classic rivalries such as the Palmetto Bowl (Clemson-South Carolina) and Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate (Georgia-Georgia Tech). With the ACC allowing teams one in-state out-of-conference, there was hope that these classic rivalries could be continued, but today’s announcement by the SEC slams the door shut on the idea.
Nevertheless, SEC fans will have the opportunity to experience what has the potential to be on the most exciting and entertaining season in recent history. Stay tuned to the Daily Beacon for all the updates and storylines throughout the season.