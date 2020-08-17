Empty Bridgestone Arena Tunnel

Empty tunnel at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN during the 2020 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament. March 12, 2020.

 Ryan Crews, Sports Editor

Today the SEC has finally released the schedule for the rescheduled 2020 football season after previously teasing fans with each team’s additional opponents. The season will begin on September 26 and the regular season will run through December 5, the original date of the SEC Championship Game. Each team will have one midseason bye as well as a league-wide bye on the week of December 12 to facilitate wiggle room for cancellations. The SEC will maintain a two-division format and the rescheduled Championship Game will be on December 19

The Vols will open up their season on the road in Columbia, South Carolina against the Gamecocks. Tennessee’s first game in Neyland will be one week later when the Tigers of Missouri come to town. Key home games include October 24 when Alabama comes to town and senior day on December 5 against the Florida Gators.

Tennessee Schedule

September 26: at South Carolina

October 3: vs Missouri

October 10: at Georgia

October 17: vs Kentucky

October 24: vs Alabama

October 31: Bye

November 7: at Arkansas

November 14: vs Texas A&M

November 21: at Auburn

November 28: at Vanderbilt

December 5: vs Florida

Elsewhere in the conference, they are many interesting games on the schedule, chiefly among them being Alabama at LSU on November 14 and Georgia-Florida in Jacksonville on November 7. Both of these games could act as conference semifinals if this season transpires like many expect of it. Other interesting matchups include Georgia at Alabama on October 17 and Texas A&M at Auburn on December 5.

Other games to watch:

September 26: Florida at Ole Miss

October 3: Auburn at Georgia, Texas A&M at Alabama

October 10: Florida at Texas A&M

October 17: Georgia at Alabama, LSU at Florida

October 24: Auburn at Ole Miss

October 31: LSU at Auburn

November 7: Georgia-Florida (Jacksonville)

November 14: Alabama at LSU

November 21: Missouri at South Carolina

November 28: Auburn at Alabama (Iron Bowl), LSU at Texas A&M, Miss State at Ole Miss (Egg Bowl)

December 5: Texas A&M at Auburn, Ole Miss at LSU

December 19: SEC Championship Game

One thing this announcement does is almost definitely prevent the playing of classic rivalries such as the Palmetto Bowl (Clemson-South Carolina) and Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate (Georgia-Georgia Tech). With the ACC allowing teams one in-state out-of-conference, there was hope that these classic rivalries could be continued, but today’s announcement by the SEC slams the door shut on the idea.

Nevertheless, SEC fans will have the opportunity to experience what has the potential to be on the most exciting and entertaining season in recent history. Stay tuned to the Daily Beacon for all the updates and storylines throughout the season.

UT Sponsored Content