This afternoon, the SEC announced the updated schedule for the 2020 football season. Following a trend of other conferences, the conference had announced earlier that the league would be playing a ten-game conference schedule.
The conference members would keep their matchups against the eight teams they were originally scheduled to play and would now play an additional two teams from the other division.
The initial speculation was that the additional two games would be to play the next teams in the rotation. Such an arrangement would mean Tennessee would host Ole Miss and travel to face LSU. However, instead the conference decided to add the two new matchups for each based on an internal measure of strength of schedule.
For the Vols, their two new opponents are Texas A&M at home and Auburn on the road. Dates for all games, including the matchups on the original schedule, will be released at a later date.
Home opponents: Florida, Missouri, Kentucky, Alabama, Texas A&M
Road opponents: South Carolina, Arkansas, Vanderbilt, Georgia, Auburn