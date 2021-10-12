The NFL is in full swing, as week five is in the books. Tennessee pros had another great week on the gridiron, but they were headlined by two Saint VFLs.
Let’s begin on the offensive side of the ball and see how VFLs performed.
Josh Palmer - WR, Chargers
The rookie received the most targets thus far in his young career with 3 targets. He was able to haul in 2 of those and rack up 12 yards versus the Browns.
Jakob Johnson - FB, Patriots
The Patriots fullback wasn’t able to record a stat, but he saw snaps on offense and special teams against the Texans.
Cordarrelle Patterson - RB, Falcons
Patterson couldn’t find the end zone coming off his career day in week four but still had a productive day for the Falcons across the pond in London. The Atlanta running back ran the ball 14 times for 54 yards and tallied 7 catches for 60 yards in the win over the Jets.
Trey Smith - OG, Chiefs
Smith continues to make his presence known on the offensive line. He played all offensive snaps and added several mean pancake blocks along the way in the loss to the Bills.
Jauan Jennings - WR, 49ers
Jennings caught 1 ball for 14 yards in the loss to the Cardinals.
Marquez Callaway - WR, Saints
Callaway had a career day on Sunday for the Saints. He tied his career-high with 4 receptions, career-high 85 yards receiving and he found the endzone twice for the first time in his career. The highlight of the day came right before halftime when Callaway channeled his inner Jauan Jennings and caught a Hail Mary for a touchdown in the win over Washington.
Alvin Kamara - RB, Saints
The other Saints VFL also had himself a day on the football field against Washington. Like his teammate Callaway, Kamara found the end zone twice, once on the ground and once through the air. He also racked up 71 yards on the ground on 16 carries and caught 5 passes for 51 yards.
Now let's move on to the defense.
Justin Coleman - DB, Dolphins
Coleman recorded 1 tackle in the loss versus the Buccaneers.
Malik Jackson - DT, Browns
The Cleveland defensive tackle picked up a quarterback hit and a tackle in the loss to the Chargers.
Derek Barnett - DE, Eagles
Barnett racked up 3 tackles and added 2 quarterback hits in the come from behind win against the Panthers.
Shy Tuttle - DT, Saints
Tuttle did not have the flashy performance like his VFL counterparts on offense, but he did have a quality day for the Saints on defense. He recorded 3 tackles, including one of them for a loss in the win versus Washington.
Emmanuel Mosely - DB, 49ers
The 49ers defensive back chalked up 5 tackles and a pass break up in the loss versus the Cardinals.
Alexander Johnson - LB, Broncos
Johnson was everywhere on defense for the Broncos, as he led the team with 8 tackles. He even tallied a pass breakup and recovered a fumble in the loss to the Steelers.
Darrell Taylor - OLB, Seahawks
Taylor has become the leading pass rusher on the Seahawks after picking up another one on Thursday versus the Rams. He leads Seattle with 4 sacks on the season and has recorded a sack in four of the five games. He also added another tackle and 2 quarterback hits on Thursday.
Jalen Reeves-Maybin - LB, Lions
Maybin had the play of the day for the VFLs on defense. He forced a fumble and recovered the same fumble, which set up at the time the go-ahead touchdown for the Lions against the Vikings. He also tallied 5 tackles in the loss to Minnesota.
Finally, the specialists on special teams.
Michael Palardy - P, Dolphins
Palardy punted the ball four times for the Dolphins on Sunday for an average of 39 yards in the loss to Tampa Bay.
Morgan Cox - LS, Titans
Cox snapped every ball to the holder and the punter perfectly in the win over the Jaguars.