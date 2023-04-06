For an offense that is known for its passing attack, the running backs stole the show in the Vols’ second scrimmage of the spring.
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel referenced the room as a whole for having an impressive day.
“I thought the running backs as an entire group did some really positive things,” Heupel said. “Dylan Sampson made some people miss, did a great job pressing double teams. Cam Seldon, did a really nice job running the football, DeSean Bishop. A lot of really good things from that running back room in particular.”
With Jabari Small sidelined for spring practice and Jaylen Wright limited, it opens up an opportunity for some of the running back newcomers to get a lot of reps.
One of those newcomers is Bishop. The Knoxville native from Karns High School didn’t come into Tennessee with a lot of buzz, but he has quickly made waves in spring practice. After Heupel praised the early-enrolee freshman after the Vols' first scrimmage, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Bishop impressed again on Thursday.
“We thought he was a really good player coming in,” Heupel said. “I say that, he’s handled the transitioning into college football extremely well. But we thought he was extremely athletic, had great vision, great pace as a running back coming out of high school. He’s done a really good job of handling communication systems and not being too big for him since day one. Proud of what he’s done.”
Seldon has also gotten high praise from Tennessee and its staff. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound utility player came into Tennessee as a wide receiver, but the Vols have moved him to the running back room.
And he looks the part. Seldon has the build of an SEC back, and he has run like one early in his time at Tennessee. While the transition is ongoing, Heupel has seen very good things from the freshman.
“He’s ran with good pad level,” Heupel said. “He’s a guy that is transitioning from playing a lot out in space to a guy that is at the running back position full time. He’s continuing to grow in his understanding of how to press the line of scrimmage and understanding how things are going to be blocked versus different fronts. Took good care of the football today. He got pad under pad, he finished plus-two, a lot of positives.”
The running backs’ success on Thursday is also indicative of the offensive line. Tennessee’s front five has been one of the biggest question marks in spring practice.
Losing Darnell Wright and Jerome Carvin from 2023 leave big holes for the Vols to fill. Add in the fact that Cooper Mays has been banged up in spring camp, the offensive line has been a rotating door for Tennessee.
Addison Nichols has taken on the backup center role and has improved. Javontez Spraggins has stepped up as a leader in the room alongside Mays. On Thursday, the offensive line took a step from Tennessee’s first scrimmage.
“Watching the video will tell the true story,” Heupel said. “I did think in general they did a good job on the first and second level and created some space. All of those pieces play off of each other. The offensive line took on double teams good in their identifications.”
The Vols get the weekend off for the holiday before returning Monday morning. The final week before the Orange & White game on April 15 may be the biggest in terms of development, according to Heupel.
“You’ve got to win each rep,” Heupel said. “You’ve got to win each period. You’ve got to win each day. This has been a great group and their consistency, that’s the mental side of it, in the meeting room, how they’ve been physically and mentally out on the practice field. They’ve been awesome.”
