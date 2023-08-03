Tennessee defensive line coach Rodney Garner didn't lie to his incoming freshman. He told them he would be tough.

Chandavian Bradley felt the tough love before he ever arrived on campus. A summer enrollee, Garner made it clear that he was done catering to the edge rusher right after he signed his National Letter of Intent (NLI).

"He came into my school because we have other people from my school that are being recruited," Bradley said. "I met up with him and the first thing he said is, 'You're signed now. It's over. We're not treating you like a baby anymore. I'm going to be on you about every little thing no matter what it is even though you're still in high school.' He did not lie."

It began with weekly texts to Bradley weekly, just checking up on him. Despite being still at Platte County High School in Kansas City, Missouri, Garner was already coaching up the 6-foot-5 and 221-pound edge rusher.

It only amplified once Bradley arrived on campus. The checking up that Garner did before Bradley arrived helped prepare the edge rusher for his first fall camp practice on Tuesday.

Every little thing, Garner is on Bradley. Some young players would struggle with a coach being on them so much. Others, like Bradley, love the tough coaching.

"I went up to him after practice today and I told him 'thank you' because that's the type of stuff that I like because it helps me learn," Bradley said. "And I think sometimes it looks as if it gets under my skin a little bit, but in reality, in my head I'm processing it. I genuinely like being taught that way. I like being yelled at. It's weird but I really do like it. I enjoy it."

Bradley, a former four-star prospect, isn't the only one who enjoys the tough coaching style of Garner. Fellow freshman Daevin Hobbs felt the tough coaching of Garner in his first practice as a Vol.

"I mean, there's nothing I can do about it but I love it," Hobbs said. "The way coach is, that's just the way he is. Tough love. I like it."

The former four-star prospect and top player out of North Carolina enrolled early at Tennessee, but dealt with a shoulder injury much of the spring. He watched and took notes throughout the spring on his counterparts.

Part of his watching was of Garner, and how he conducted his practice.

"It was tough, but I took time to study my playbook," Hobbs said. "Just watch over everything because I couldn't go through it. Went on, watched film. Really, just took in everything. All of the plays, what coach likes, what he does, and stuff like that."

Garner starts coaching his defensive lineman when they sign their NLI's, not just when they get to campus. Like Bradley, Garner was coaching up freshman Tyree Weathersby when he was still in high school.

A three-star prospect out of New Manchester High School in Georgia, Weathersby went through his first practice as a Vols on Tuesday. The toughness of the 57-year-old coach was not new to Weathersby.

"(Garner) was on me before I even got here," Weathersby said. "He did not lie one bit. He's a very hard coach but at the end of the day he loves. He's just trying to do what he knows what we got to do to get me where I want to go."

Garner's tough coaching is well received by his defensive lineman. He makes it clear during their recruitment that it won't be easy.

That tough coaching is setting up the Vols for success as they try to bolster their pass-rush.

"I love coach G," Bradley said.