Tennessee football’s second week ended with a 13-30 victory over Austin Peay. Because strength of schedule is considered when ranking a team, the Vols’ past opponents will be included in this weekly update.
That being said, here's a look at how Tennessee’s opponents did in Week 2.
Virginia (Week 1 – Sept. 2)
Opponent – James Madison
Final Score: JMU 36, Virginia 35
Virginia dropped to 0-2 with their loss to the Dukes.
The Cavaliers kept this game close through its entirety. Their first offensive snap in the second half was a 75-yard passing touchdown to bring the score to 21-17. Virginia was winning by 11 at the conclusion of the third quarter.
The Cavaliers were without starting quarterback, Tony Muskett, but freshman Anthony Colandrea stepped up, going 20-for-26 for 377 yards, two touchdowns in the air and one interception.
Florida (Week 3 – Sept. 16)
Opponent – McNeese State
Final Score: Florida 49, McNeese State 7
Florida moves back to .500 with a victory over the 0-2 Cowboys.
The Gators went back to the basics against McNeese. Their offense did not allow a sack all game. They rushed for six touchdowns and passed for one. They shut down the Cowboys offensively, only allowing one touchdown which came in the fourth quarter.
All three of Florida’s quarterbacks combined for 237 yards passing and no interceptions. Running backs Montrell Johnson Jr. and Treyaun Webb each had two touchdowns on the ground.
The Vols travel to The Swamp on Saturday.
UTSA (Week 4 – Sept. 23)
Opponent – Texas State
Final Score: UTSA 20, Texas State 13
The Roadrunners evened out their record to 1-1 after defeating the Bobcats at home.
UTSA did not trail in this game. The main storyline was quarterback Frank Harris who left the game due to injury in the first half and later returned to play the final two quarters. Harris completed 26-of-37 passes for 214 yards and one touchdown.
The Roadrunners defense allowed only one touchdown all game, which came in the second quarter. They also held Texas State to 31 rushing yards.
South Carolina (Week 5 – Sept. 30)
Opponent – Furman
Final Score: South Carolina 47, Furman 21
South Carolina started off sluggish against the Paladins but got its first win of the season.
The Gamecocks were tied with Furman at the end of the first quarter but got things together afterward with six unanswered touchdowns. Quarterback Spencer Rattler went a near perfect 25-for-27 with 345 yards as well as three touchdowns in the air and one on the ground.
Texas A&M (Week 7 – Oct. 14)
Opponent – No. 22 Miami
Final Score: Miami 48, Texas A&M 33
The Aggies traveled to Miami and dropped their first road game of the season.
Texas A&M’s secondary allowed five passing touchdowns and 374 yards in the air. They struggled to slow down the Hurricane’s passing game.
The Aggies’ offense led Miami in first downs by 10 (26 total) and had a little over 32 minutes of total offense – five minutes more than the Hurricanes. Quarterback Connor Weigman went 31-for-53 throwing for 336 yards and two touchdowns but also two interceptions. Receiver Evan Stewart had 11 receptions and racked up 142 yards.
No. 3 Alabama (Week 8 – Oct. 21)
Opponent – No. 4 Texas
Final Score: Texas: 34, Alabama 24
The Crimson Tide were upset at home by their future SEC rival.
Alabama allowed three Texas touchdowns in the fourth quarter after leading by a field goal at the end of the third quarter.
The Tide’s offense scored both of their touchdowns in the air Saturday night but finished with 255 yards passing. Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe threw two interceptions – one of which the Longhorns returned to the Tide 5-yard line and later scored off of. He completed 14 of his 27 pass attempts for 255 yards.
Kentucky (Week 9 – Oct. 28)
Opponent – Eastern Kentucky
Final Score: Kentucky 28, EKU 17
The Wildcats won an ugly battle against the Colonels to move to 2-0.
UK walked into the locker room tied at 14 but scored two touchdowns in the third quarter to shut the door against EKU.
Quarterback Devin Leary went 24-for-38 for 299 yards and an interception. He threw all four of the Wildcats' touchdowns. Receiver Tayvion Robinson caught two of those touchdowns and ended his day with six receptions for 136 yards.
UConn (Week 10 – Nov. 4)
Opponent – Georgia State
Final Score: Georgia State 35, UConn 14
The Huskies failed to get the job done against Georgia State and fell to 0-2.
UConn’s offense struggled against the Panthers. The Huskies didn’t score until the fourth quarter, and by that point, they were losing by four touchdowns.
UConn only managed 50 rushing yards but compensated with 276 yards in the air. Husky quarterback Ta'Quan Roberson finished with a 63% completion rate, 216 yards and two touchdowns. He also threw an interception.
Missouri (Week 11 – Nov. 11)
Opponent – Middle Tennessee
Final Score: Missouri 23, Middle Tennessee 19
Mizzou stays undefeated with a close victory against Middle Tennessee.
The Tigers and Blue Raiders were tied at 10 with under 10 minutes left in the third quarter, but two Missouri touchdowns gave them the edge.
The Missouri offensive line allowed four sacks – one of which resulted in a safety. Quarterback Brady Cook had to get the ball out fast but connected with receivers 14 out of his 19 attempts for 204 yards and two touchdowns.
No. 1 Georgia (Week 12 – Nov. 19)
Opponent – Ball State
Final Score: Georgia 45, Ball State 3
The Bulldogs beat the 0-2 Cardinals and remained the No. 1 team in the nation.
The result of this matchup is no shock, but at the end of the first quarter, neither team had scored a point. That being said, Georgia scored 31 points in the second quarter and held Ball State to zero.
Georgia Quarterback Carson Beck went 23-for-30 racking up 283 yards and two touchdowns. He also threw an interception. Twelve different players caught a pass for the Bulldogs on Saturday – nine were for double digit yards.
Vanderbilt (Week 13 – Nov. 25)
Opponent – Wake Forest
Final Score: Wake Forest 36, Vanderbilt 20
The Commodores dropped their third game of the season to the Demon Deacons in North Carolina.
Vanderbilt trailed the entire game Saturday. The Commodores defense wasn’t able to find an answer for Wake Forest’s running game.
Quarterback AJ Swann went 26-for-39 throwing for 314 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. Running back Patrick Smith rushed for 77 yards off 10 carries.
