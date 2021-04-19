Michigan quarterback Joe Milton is transferring to Tennessee, Yahoo!’s Pete Thamel first reported.
Milton started four of six games for the Wolverines in his junior season, throwing for 1,077 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions.
The Pahokee, Florida native started the first four games of the season for Michigan and played well against Minnesota and Michigan State. Against the Gophers, Milton totaled 277 yards of offense with two touchdowns. Against the Spartans, Milton totaled 300 passing and 59 rushing yards.
Milton was benched after a dreadful nine-of-19, 98 yards and two interception performance against Wisconsin.
Milton will join a crowded quarterback competition in Knoxville that features Hendon Hooker, Brian Maurer and Harrison Bailey.