Tennessee has landed another commitment in the class of 2021 with the addition of three-star athlete Christian Charles. Charles is currently in his senior season at Chestatee High School in Gainesville, Georgia, where he plays both sides of the ball.
Charles chose the Vols over other power five offers including Vanderbilt, Oklahoma, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Indiana and Washington State.
Charles started at quarterback during his high school career and got snaps on defense, but looks to play defensive back only for the Vols. Tennessee hopes he will be able to provide depth on the back end of the Vols’ defense.
His speed is one of his best attributes as he also ran track in high school. He ran personal bests of 10.98 seconds in the 100-meter dash and 22.13 seconds in the 200-meter dash. His agile running style and elusiveness could also be used in the Tennessee punt/kick return game.
His commitment is the 26th for Tennessee’s 2021 class, currently ranked number eight in the nation and 4th in the SEC behind Alabama, LSU and Georgia.