Breakout Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker announced his intention to stay with the Big Orange for one more season Sunday afternoon.
The news, which Hooker announced via his personal twitter account, will be a huge piece for head coach Josh Heupel on the recruiting trail – especially in the transfer portal. The redshirt senior quarterback will return for a fifth year following his best season in college football after transferring from Virginia Tech to Tennessee following the 2020 season.
Hooker recorded 26 passing touchdowns in 11 games, 10 of which he was the starter. Hooker was incredibly efficient with the ball in his hands, throwing only 3 interceptions all season.
What impressed most was his dual-threat ability at the helm of Heupel’s fast-paced offense. Hooker was one of just four quarterbacks in college football with 25 passing touchdowns and 5 rushing touchdowns.
Hooker continued his laundry list of impressive accolades, becoming the first Tennessee quarterback to throw for multiple touchdowns in five consecutive games since Tyler Bray in 2012.
The 2022 season will be Hooker’s final season of eligibility at the NCAA Division 1 level.