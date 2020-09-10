The Tennessee football has been decimated in recent days by the University’s contract tracing guidelines. A large number of players have been held out of practice in self-isolation and as a result of this, the Vols have been prevented from doing through live team periods for a period of time.
Pruitt expressed this frustration when he spoke to the media this afternoon, describing the practice as mistake-filled but with some bright spots.
“We got in somewhere between 40 and 44 plays, and situational football, but it was good to do. It was pretty sloppy to be honest, lots of penalties, especially on the offensive side of the ball, false starts, which just goes back to team takeoff, not having some guys, being inconsistent with cadence. Offensively, we put the ball on the ground a few times. Defensively, again, the think that you think would show up, we have not had the chance to go live in a very long time, missed tackles. I have a whole lot of things that we really need to improve on over the next two weeks and we’ve got to work hard to do that.”
The loss of practice time in the preceding will likely have a cascading effect on the Vols practice for the year, as the time Tennessee missed will need to be made up. As result, as Pruitt said, the Vols will need spend time on fundamentals later into the season that used.
“Obviously, I would suspect that our plan will obviously change a little bit as we move closer to the game. I don’t feel like we have the luxury of just strictly doing like an in-season practice, probably for the first couple of weeks. We really need to kind of stay in form and focus on fundamentals, we have some experience at some positions, but yet at other positions of lots of inexperience. We’ve got to create some consistency, some team chemistry in all three phases.”
Not all news from today’s Tennessee practice was negative, as the Vols were able to some get some solid special team work to get the younger players into the action.
“You know, there definitely have been some bright spots with some guys that we didn’t know a whole lot about and those guys have got to continue to gain knowledge at the position that they play to give them a chance to contribute this year. And as we get some of this guys back, we’re really need to focus on special teams. probably been the biggest battlefronts the last 10-14 days, has been kind of creating the same unit out there on special teams and kind of taking the next steps.”