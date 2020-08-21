Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt talked with the media over zoom Friday night at the conclusion of the Vols’ first week of fall camp. Pruitt discussed some roster updates as well as touching on his team and his thoughts on the Cade Mays appeal.
Senior tight end Austin Pope announced in July that he had received bad news about disks in his back and that he was having surgery that was likely to keep him out of the 2020 season. Things seem to be progressing well for the expected starting tight end, and with the season delayed Pruitt thinks he could be back much earlier than originally suspected.
“He’s been out every day,” Pruitt said. “He continues to improve. If he continues to improve the way he has the past five weeks he should be ready to play the opener.”
Pruitt started his press conference with some roster news. After being added, removed and added back to Tennessee’s official roster, 2020 signee Tamarion McDonald will redshirt his freshman season due to an offseason surgery.
Pruitt said he expects McDonald to be ready for the start of winter workouts in January.
Regardless of Tennessee’s plans to redshirt McDonald, redshirts won’t be necessary in 2020 after the NCAA Board of Directors passed a rule stating that no player, regardless of whether they play a fall or spring season, will lose a year of eligibility.
The plan helps give players more freedom in making the best decision for themselves entering an uncertain 2020 campaign and is a plan Pruitt is very much in favor of.
“I think it’s a great idea,” Pruitt said. “The NCAA is in place, and we’re here, everyone in college athletics, to serve all the student athletes. It’s a great opportunity for them in a time of uncertainty they can make decisions about their future and relive some anxiety.”
When it comes to giving schools scholarship relief Pruitt supports the plan the NCAA enacted for spring sports, adding the same amount of scholarships as a school has seniors.
“Where the numbers come into effect is the seniors,” Pruitt said. “A team with 30 seniors on scholarship would obviously be different than a team that has five. Just because you’re a senior doesn’t mean you’ll come back to play. … Whatever happens we’ll adjust and be fine.”
The NCAA’s new rule isn’t the only topic about the NCAA that Pruitt broached Friday. The Vols’ head coach shared his displeasure with the NCAA over the ruling that Georgia transfer Cade Mays wouldn’t be eligible right away.
Mays’ case for eligibility seems to stem from a lawsuit filed by his family against the University of Georgia after Mays’ father, Kevin, lost part of his finger during an accident on a recruiting trip at UGA.
“Cade’s a guy based off of none of his doing, there’s a circumstance there with a lawsuit between his parents and the University of Georgia that started while he was still there,” Pruitt said. “I’m sure he worked hard to be the best player he could be and I’m sure there was pressure on both sides, it’s just something that doesn’t happen much.”
“To me it’s just common sense, if you have a lawsuit with your employer that’s probably not the most healthy situation. And that’s not bashing anybody at Georgia, that’s just common sense to me.”
Tennessee is appealing the NCAA’s decision and the Mays family has hired Knoxville lawyer Greg Isaacs to help his case.
Pruitt didn’t leave football out of his Friday zoom call. The third-year head coach showed excitement with where his offensive line was, praising the OTA’s for helping to get them up to speed.
Pruitt also had praise for his freshman receivers, who are expected to play this fall. Pruitt’s praise specifically fell on Columbia, South Carolina native Jalin Hyatt.
“Jalin is a guy that’s very polished,” Pruitt said. “He’s had three really good practices and he needs to continue to do that. He needs to work on ball security. … We’ve got to continue to work really hard at the line of scrimmage and the top of routes. He’s a guy that can really play all three positions.”
On the defensive end, Pruitt harped on the need to force more turnovers while providing an update on the battle for playing time at safety, with a need for consistency being a common theme.
“We have talent back there in the back end,” Pruitt said. “We have guys that have played in a lot of football games. It’s time for them to elevate their game. It starts at practice and you have to build consistency.”