Late Sunday night, Tennessee head football coach Jeremy Pruitt decided to fire his new defensive line coach Jimmy Brumbaugh just four games into his stint at UT, Volquest.com’s Austin Price first reported.
Pruitt met with the media over Zoom on Monday and discussed his decision to make the change.
“Yesterday, I decided to make a change at the defensive line position,” Pruitt said. “Coach Brumbaugh has done a really nice job for us and worked his tail off. Sometimes from a philosophical standpoint things just aren’t a fit and it just didn’t work for us, and I’m going to coach the defensive line for the rest of the season.”
Brumbaugh replaced Tracy Rocker in January after the Vols’ mutually parted ways with Rocker. Rocker, who was Pruitt’s defensive line coach his first two seasons, ended up taking the same position at South Carolina.
Rocker’s unit showed great improvement on the field in his two seasons especially in 2019. The criticism of Rocker came from his recruiting efforts.
Brumbaugh came to Tennessee after a lone season at Colorado as defensive line coach and co-defensive coordinator. Brumbaugh had also spent time at Maryland and Kentucky.
Tennessee’s defensive line recruiting hadn’t shown much progress and the on field production hadn't developed despite returning the majority of contributors from a season ago. The combination of the two helped lead Pruitt to make a move.
“If it’s not working out it's better to just do it right now,” Pruitt said. “Me and Jimmy had a really good conversation and unfortunately because of the COVID circumstance, and you’re a new coach who doesn’t get to be with your players in March, April, May and you end up with them in June it puts you at a disadvantage and this is no knock on Jimmy as a coach whatsoever. ... It was just something I felt like we needed to do and we did it.”
Tennessee’s defensive line was a consistent point of criticism for Jeremy Pruitt during fall camp, as the coach wasn’t pleased with the energy and intensity.
The unit looked average in its first two games against South Carolina and Missouri before showing growth against Georgia. The unit played well in the first half against Kentucky but struggled to stop the push of Kentucky’s touted offensive line in the second half.
Nevertheless, Pruitt decided to make a change and will act as the defensive line coach the rest of the season.
Pruitt was asked if he was worried about the responsibilities of serving as defensive line coach would take time away from his other responsibilities. Pruitt noted the help he will have with graduate assistants (GAs) who can help him coach the defensive line.
“I’ve been bouncing around helping a lot of different positions this entire camp,” Pruitt said. “Really from a standpoint of, because it's not been a normal camp or a normal season. … I’ve got plenty of help from a GA standpoint so I’ll be fine.”
Pruitt will look to hire a new defensive line coach after the season is over. The new coach will be the Vols’ fourth defensive line coach in five years.