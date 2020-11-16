Tennessee Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt met with the media over Zoom on Monday following a bye week for the Vols due to COVID-19 issues at Texas A&M.
Pruitt talks about the development of the quarterbacks, Shawn Shamburger and the news about only two of Tennessee’s assistant coaches taking pay cuts that the university requested.
Quarterback update
The postponed game came at a beneficial time for Tennessee’s quarterbacks. Jarrett Guarantano was coming off a head/neck injury and the bye helped give Tennessee’s young quarterbacks more reps and time to become comfortable in the offense.
“It was really good for our quarterbacks,” Pruitt said of the off week. “I thought Harrison Bailey had a really good week along with (Brian) Maurer and JT (Shrout).”
Pruitt said that Guarantano returned to the practice field on Sunday and will be available Saturday in Auburn, where the senior played perhaps the best game of his career in 2018. However, Pruitt was non-committal about who would start Saturday.
“All the other guys took a lot of reps over the last three practices,” Pruitt said. “We’ll see how the rest of the week goes. I was real excited about how these guys continued to work, and I was happy with Jarrett yesterday, but to me there seems to be a little more confidence offensively, especially with our younger guys, on being able to execute at a higher level.”
With very poor performances from Maurer and Shrout in limited action this fall, Guarantano and Bailey are the more likely starters.
Pruitt praised Bailey, saying his command and confidence was continuing to improve.
Shamburger away from team for rest of the season
One of the biggest flaws of Tennessee’ defense this season has been its inability to cover the middle of the field. One of the main reasons for this was the poor play of nickelback Shawn Shamburger who had a strong junior season but could never find his footing this fall.
Shamburger didn’t travel to Fayetteville for non-injury related reasons, and Monday Pruitt stated that Shamburger would be leaving the team for the rest of the season.
“Shawn is working on academics,” Pruitt said. “This has been a very unusual circumstance with this whole deal. You try to do school from home, not being in-person, again when you talk about tutors and things like that. One of the things that he’s focusing on, he’s going to focus on academics the rest of the semester.”
Shamburger is a senior, seemingly making his Tennessee career over, but the NCAA has given every player an extra year of eligibility meaning Shamburger could return to Knoxville next fall.
Shamburger was a key piece of Tennessee’s defense in 2019 and he continued to play better-and-better as the Vols’ defense improved throughout the season.
Shamburger didn’t play in the season’s first two games for undisclosed reasons before returning and struggling at Georgia. The Alabama native was never able to recreate his play from a season ago.
Pruitt talks assistants’ not taking pay cuts
Despite there being no game, Tennessee football worked itself into the news this weekend when the Knoxville News Sentinel’s Blake Toppmeyer reported that just two of Tennessee’s assistant coaches were taking pay cuts that the university encouraged them to take.
“When you talk about contracts the situation is fluid,” Pruitt said. “I know the men that are in this building. I know where their heart’s at and I also know the circumstances around decision making and where they’re going in the future. All I can say is the final chapter has not been written on that, and they will continue to look and see and meet with our administration to see whatever they can do to help supplement the university.”
It was only the Tennessee alums on staff, Tee Martin and Jay Graham, that took the pay cut, as Will Friend, Joe Osovet, Jim Chaney, Chris Weinke, Derrick Ansley, Shelton Felton and Brian Niedermeyer all declined.
The pay cuts have been across the board in the athletic department this fall as the university deals with the loss of income that has followed the coronavirus. Pruitt originally put off a raise for a year before announcing Monday that he was electing to give the football staff a salary supplement, though it is awaiting NCAA approval.
The Vols Head Coach said he was aware that the university would be asking his assistants to take a pay cut, but that he wasn’t aware of the result of that.
“I did not specifically sit down with any assistant coach,” Pruitt said “I knew they were being approached about it, but I didn’t know the outcome until Blake (Toppmeyer) wrote the article on Friday. … I do believe like I said before that the final story there has not been written, so there will be opportunities to make adjustments as we go on.”
The way Pruitt talked about the situation, it sounded like he was expecting assistant coaches to either take a pay cut in their next contracts or for assistant coaches that split ways with Pruitt’s program not to receive a buyout.