Tennessee is coming off perhaps its most complete performance of the Jeremy Pruitt era, beating Missouri Saturday, 35-12 in the Vols’ most lopsided SEC win of Pruitt’s two plus years in Knoxville.
Despite this, Pruitt was adamant that the Vols are very far from a finished product and better be ready to improve in practice, heading into Saturday’s bout with No. 3 Georgia.
Pruitt’s frustration started with his area of expertise, the defensive back play.
“We’ve been very inconsistent, especially in the back end,” Pruitt said. “If you put stress on the back end you have to be able to eliminate big plays. I felt like from a technical standpoint we really need to improve there. We need to improve with our eyes. I felt like having our eyes in the wrong spot got us in trouble Saturday.”
Tennessee’s defensive backs didn’t have an awful day against Missouri, allowing just 218 passing yards, but the group gave up a pair of long catches, and was saved from an 85-yard Missouri touchdown due to a drop.
That unit should receive a boost this week as senior Shawn Shamburger is expected to return and Bryce Thompson, who played sparingly Saturday due to a minor injury is expected to be at full strength.
Pruitt’s frustration with his defense didn’t end with the defensive backs as he hopes to see improved physicality from his defense, and offense alike, this week.
“We need to improve in a lot of areas and that would be one of them,” Pruitt said of the Vols’ physicality. “When we talk about sustaining and finishing, I need to see us finishing blockers, finishing runners. On the perimeter it’s not to the level we want to be at.”
Pruitt’s urgency is certainly heightened due to the challenge his team faces this week. The Vols will travel to Athens looking to end a three-game losing streak to the Bulldogs.
“The guys have a lot of team speed,” Pruitt said of Georgia. “They’re big. They’re physical at the line of scrimmage and out on the perimeter. They’ve got good running backs. Good skill players to get the ball too. They’re very multiple on the defensive side, they create a lot of negative plays. … They don’t have a weakness.”
Georgia may not have a weakness, but they do have a question mark at the quarterback position. After a rollercoaster offseason for the Bulldogs’ quarterbacks, Georgia seems to have settled on junior Stetson Bennett IV.
The Bulldogs’ signal caller has managed the offense well coming off the bench against Arkansas and starting against Auburn Bennett has completed 65% of his passes while throwing for 451 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.
“He’s obviously a smart young man,” Pruitt said. “You can obviously see him getting in-and-out of plays. He moves receivers if there’s someone they can’t block on the perimeter. He gets them in position. [He] gets the ball out of his hand. He doesn’t take sacks. Plays with confidence. I have a lot of respect for him from how he’s played in the two games he’s come in.”
Saturday will present a massive challenge for Tennessee’s offense as they face perhaps the nation’s best defense.
Pruitt said Monday that he was displeased with how his receivers played against man coverage against Missouri. They’re going to get all of it and more against a nasty Georgia secondary, led by Richard Lecounte.
“Richard is a guy that’s played a lot of ball there at Georgia,” Pruitt said. “He’s a guy that makes plays in the back end. He’s really good, has good eyes, breaks on the ball well, is a good tackler so a good football player.”
Kickoff from Sanford Stadium is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on CBS.