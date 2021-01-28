On Jan. 18, former UT head football coach Jeremy Pruitt received a termination letter signed by Chancellor Donde Plowman and Vice Chancellor and former Director of Athletics Philip Fulmer.
According to the letter, he was terminated after roughly two and a half years as head coach – Pruitt signed an employment agreement on July 24, 2018, and termination was effective as of 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. Nine other employees also received letters of termination.
Pruitt’s letter repeatedly referenced the former head coach’s Employment Agreement, mentioning the duties he was expected to uphold based on Section 4.1 of the agreement.
The letter began by listing these duties, starting with how Pruitt was hired to fulfill the head coaching position at the “NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision Level,” then emphasizing that he was meant to do this “in compliance with Governing Athletic Rules.”
Then, it continued with Pruitt’s specific duties he was asked to uphold as head coach, specifically mentioning recruiting and hiring.
It said that he was tasked with “leading, supervising, evaluating, recruiting …” football team members along with “the ‘recruitment, hiring, supervision’ of the football team’s assistant coaches.”
After listing his responsibilities, the letter reiterated Pruitt’s task of fulfilling his duties “in compliance with Governing Athletic Rules,” along with “University Rules,” and then mentioned his recruiting responsibilities once more.
Finally, the letter discussed the reasons for Pruitt’s termination based on “Cause.” If the university terminates a coach due to cause, it is because the coach has been involved in a series of prohibited activities “in the reasonable and good faith judgement of the University.”
There are six reasons listed regarding these prohibited activities, ranging from “conduct or omission(s) by Coach that constitutes a Level I or Level II violation of one or more Governing Athletic Rules … or … that is likely to lead to a NCAA finding …” of these violations to “conduct or omission(s) that constitutes material neglect or inattention by Coach to the standards or duties generally expected of University employees and specifically required of Coach under (the) agreement.”
Another reason to be terminated for cause listed was “conduct or omission(s) by Coach which brings or is substantially likely to bring Coach and/or the University into considerable public disrepute, embarrassment, contempt, scandal, or ridicule.”
Although this letter came in January of 2021, it mentioned that UT “received information suggesting serious NCAA violations in the football program” on Nov. 13, 2020, which were then investigated by Bond, Schoeneck & King, PLLC, on Nov. 19, and that “an active NCAA investigation is ongoing.”
There was a seven-hour-long meeting with Pruitt in which they addressed these allegations, and Plowman and Fulmer write that the university has found that conduct by “at least two assistant coaches and several recruiting staff members” have a possibility of leading to violations of “one or more Governing Athletic Rules” by the NCAA.
They went on to mention that they believe the NCAA will find that Pruitt “failed to promote an atmosphere of compliance within the football program and/or monitor the activities of the coaches and staff members who report … to (him).”
These reasons, Plowman and Fulmer wrote, are what caused the university to decide to terminate Pruitt – along with the other staff members — and that the investigation will likely bring “embarrassment … ridicule” to the university.
Pruitt was then “suspended with pay pending the effective date of (his) termination” and was asked to return all of his university-issued belongings, as well as told that he could not contact any student athletes, whether they were current or prospective, or staff members of the athletic department.
He was, however, offered an opportunity to record a final video message for his team.
The letter concluded with a concise statement of well wishes and regrets.
“It is a sad day for all of us, and I hope we all rebound from this unfortunate chapter. We wish you the best of luck,” Pruitt said.
Termination letters were also sent to assistant coaches Brian Niedermeyer and Shelton Felton, detailing similar allegations and ending with the same line used in Pruitt’s letter.
According to the letters, it seems that the university believed the problems lied with the coaching staff’s duties – specifically recruiting – and that they suspect Pruitt did not properly monitor their actions.
During UT’s press conference with Plowman and Fulmer, the chancellor touched on Pruitt’s leadership responsibilities and his apparent failure to uphold them.
“Coach Jeremy Pruitt is the leader of the football program. He is responsible for hiring assistant coaches and the staff, and making sure that those who report to him comply with the NCAA rules. This is written into his employment contract,” Plowman said.
“In addition, under the NCAA bylaws, he is presumed responsible for the actions of all staff members who report to him, either directly or indirectly. Coach Pruitt hired and was responsible for monitoring all nine employees that we have issued termination letters to today.”
Plowman stressed that the disturbance felt from these terminations was due to the “number of violations and number of people involved, and their efforts to conceal their activities from (their) compliance staff and from leadership within the athletic department.”
However, Plowman especially emphasized their worry for how the commotion may affect student athletes, highlighting the football players who were not involved in any of the prohibited activities.
According to an article from the Associated Press, Pruitt will not receive a $12.6 buyout, quoting Plowman saying that because he was terminated due to cause, there will not be a buyout.
It is likely that more information will be revealed regarding the details of these allegations as the investigation continues, but for now, Tennessee’s newly hired director of athletics Danny White announced the hiring of a new coach to replace Pruitt. White hired Josh Heupel, former head coach at the University of Central Florida.