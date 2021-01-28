Former Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt was fired last week, along with several other members of the football coaching staff, after Level I and Level II NCAA recruiting violations allegedly occured.
Pruitt leaves behind one of the worst tenures by a coach in Tennessee football history, winning just 13 games and losing 12.
Pruitt’s time at UT started in December of 2017, when Butch Jones was fired after four seasons with the Vols, and Tennessee began their coaching search.
Shortly after, John Currie was fired as athletic director after just eight months, and Phillip Fulmer was hired as acting athletic director.
A week after the hiring of Fulmer, Pruitt was hired as head coach at Tennessee, after spending two seasons as defensive coordinator at Alabama.
Over the offseason, Pruitt put together his coaching staff, including Tyson Helton as offensive coordinator, Kevin Sherrer as defensive coordinator and Chris Rumph as co-defensive coordinator.
In May of 2018, Pruitt landed five-star 2019 offensive tackle recruit Wanya Morris, one of his first major recruiting wins
In September, Tennessee would kick off the Pruitt era with a blowout loss to West Virginia in Charlotte. The team was shaky to start the season but looked strong in a win against No. 21 ranked Auburn.
Pruitt believed this win was a glimpse of what was to come for the Vols.
“We beat a really good football team today,” head coach Jeremy Pruitt said following the win at Auburn. “It’s a fantastic effort by our guys, something that we can build on down the road.”
Tennessee also looked promising in a win against No. 12 Kentucky, but followed their impressive win with blowout losses to Missouri and Vanderbilt to end the season 5-7, with UT missing a bowl game for the second straight season.
Shortly after the end of the season, Helton was named head coach at Western Kentucky, leaving the Vols in search of a new offensive coordinator.
During the offseason, the Vols closed their 2019 signing class strong with the additions of five-star offensive tackle Darnell Wright and four star linebackers Henry To’o To’o and Quavaris Crouch. Pruitt also got a jumpstart on the 2020 class, earning four-star quarterback Harrison Bailey’s commitment.
In February of 2019, Pruitt set his coaching staff for the 2019 season, including impressive hires of Jim Chaney as offensive coordinator and Derrick Ansley as defensive coordinator. The Vols once again had a coaching staff that was considered to be one of the best in the nation.
In August, the Vols began what looked to be a promising season. However, the Vols lost their first two games in an embarrassing fashion against Georgia State and BYU.
Pruitt was frustrated with his team, but was ready to find ways to improve.
“We gave up a 70-yard play with 17 seconds left on the clock,” Pruitt said following the loss to BYU. “It’s hard to figure that one out. We’ll go back, we’ll coach them up and get them to where they understand those situations better.”
After a rough start to the season, the Vols' only other losses came to top 10 opponents. Tennessee ended the season on a six-game winning streak, including a bowl win against Indiana, finishing with a record of 8-5. After the Gator Bowl win, Pruitt declared the 2020s “the decade of the Vols.”
After a strong second year at Tennessee, things continued to look up for Pruitt, as Knoxville native and Georgia offensive lineman Cade Mays announced that he was transferring to Tennessee, adding to Pruitt’s top-ten ranked recruiting class.
Mays addition, mixed with Trey Smith returning for his senior season, had pundits believing the Vols’ offensive line was one of the SEC’s best
Tennessee kicked off its COVID-shortened 2020 season with wins against South Carolina and Missouri.
While the Vols looked promising early on, they followed these wins with a six-game losing streak, tying the longest losing streak in school history.
Pruitt was verbally frustrated after the Vols’ continuous losses.
“That’s not my job,” Pruitt said when asked about his message to the fanbase after the Auburn loss, the Vols sixth straight double digit loss. “My job is to coach, okay. If you want to ask me a football question, ask me a football question.”
Late into the season, Tennessee was verbally reported to have committed NCAA violations by a “credible source.” Tennessee then hired Bond, Schoeneck and King, PLLC, to represent the university.
Several weeks after the reports, the NCAA opened formal investigation into Tennessee’s violations.
During the midst of the investigation, Pruitt finished what would be his last season with a loss to Texas A&M, leading the Vols to their least number of wins in program history.
Days before his firing, Jeremy Pruitt announced the hire of Kevin Steele as a defensive assistant. Steele would step into the role of interim head coach days later.
On Jan. 14, Pruitt was interviewed by NCAA enforcement staff and the attorneys representing Tennessee.
A day after the interview, university leaders met with Bond, Schoeneck and King, PLLC. After the meeting, university leaders decided to fire Pruitt, along with nine other Vols football staff members.
Now, the NCAA continues the investigation and compliance investigation. Current available information suggests the violations to be serious.