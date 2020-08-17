Jeremy Pruitt talked to the local media Monday ahead of the release of the SEC schedule. Pruitt gave an update on the team’s COVID situation, including testing protocols, an update on the roster and an update to Cade Mays eligibility waiver.
Here are three takeaways.
COVID-19 update
Pruitt updated the media on Tennessee’s COVID-19 situation including updated numbers of positive COVID tests and the current testing protocol.
“We’ve had a total of 23 guys on our team test positive,” Pruitt said. “The first time we tested we had zero. Over the period of time we’ve been back we’ve had 23 total. … Our positivity rate is slightly under 2 percent. We’ve learned a lot of lessons.”
Pruitt didn’t specify whether any players currently have COVID but did say that a “few” players sat out of practice while quarantining.
Pruitt noted specifically the lessons learned after the team returned from its eight-day break around the fourth of July, leading to an increase in positive COVID tests.
Resolving the program’s testing policies, Pruitt said that players are getting tested once a week with a plan for them to get tested twice a week when the season begins. Pruitt also stated that players showing symptoms are immediately being tested.
Update on the roster
Pruitt began his zoom press conference by discussing two changes to his roster.
Defensive back Baylen Buchanan is going to sit out the 2020 season while recovering from a spine injury that cost him the 2019 season. Pruitt indicated that Buchanan’s plan wasn’t to medically retire but to return for a sixth season in 2021.
Pruitt added that there had been some progress in Buchanan’s recovery.
The biggest announcement was that Jeremy Banks would be officially rejoining the team. Banks’ reinstatement wasn’t a big surprise and Pruitt expressed his admiration from Banks’ growth in the 11 months since being removed from the Tennessee football team.
“Jeremy Banks practiced with us today,” Pruitt said. “He did a fantastic job over the last nine months and has really been an inspiration to me. For 20 minutes last year, the 20 minutes Jeremy would love to have back. We removed him from the football team, and he didn’t want to leave. … We put a plan in place, and he’s followed everything we’ve asked him to do. I’m proud of him.”
Banks will have a chance to earn playing time at inside linebacker and will compete with Quavaris Crouch, who Pruitt announced was moving to inside linebacker, for the opportunity to start besides Henry To’o To’o.
“He’s moved to inside linebacker which is probably his most natural position,” Pruitt said. “He has the ability to rush on third downs. … We like to recruit guys that could play all four positions and he’s a guy that fits that mold.”
Cade Mays denied eligibility
Perhaps the biggest news of Pruitt’s press conference was the news that Cade Mays was denied his waiver for immediate eligibility.
Mays announced his transfer to Tennessee in January after playing his first two years at Georgia. Mays transfer moved him back home and gave him a chance to play with his brother Cooper, an incoming freshman, at their father’s alma mater.
“We obviously applied for a waiver for initial eligibility here,” Pruitt said. “It was denied. We are in the process of appealing that.”
Tennessee seemed confident that Mays would receive immediate eligibility, especially with the one-time free transfer rule gaining popularity.
Mays chances for eligibility this fall isn’t dead, but if the ruling is held up it would be a big blow to Tennessee who expected to pencil in Mays along the starting offensive line this fall.
Pruitt also stated general frustration with the NCAA’s restriction of players ability to transfer.
“I’m a transfer myself,” Pruitt said. “I think back to win I transferred there was a period of 10 weeks where I didn’t know if I would be eligible. I thought about those 10 weeks when we got this denial. There’s a lot of uncertainty there.”
“I hate it for him, and I hate it for every young man and woman out there that want to transfer. I’m in favor of the one-time transfer. My question is, why should we stand in the way of a young man or woman trying to figure out where the right place for them is.”