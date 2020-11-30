Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt met with the media over Zoom Monday following the Vols third bye week in five weeks. Tennessee’s game versus Vanderbilt getting postponed until Dec. 12 gave the Vols an extra week to prepare for Tennessee’s matchup with No. 6 Florida.
Florida enters the matchup 7-1 and a win in Knoxville would clinch the SEC east for the Gators. Florida’s been driven by the SEC’s second best offense, as the Gators average 43.4 points and 509 yards per game.
“When you look at Florida, right now I think they’re playing as good as any team in the country offensively,” Pruitt said. “They’re very efficient especially at the quarterback position. Kyle Trask has done a phenomenal job of getting the ball to the right playmakers. He knows where to go with the ball. We’re familiar with him. We played him last year and he played really well against us. I think they got probably the best tight end in the country in Kyle Pitts. No ones really been able to slow him down.”
Trask and Pitts have been fantastic this season leading a dynamic Florida offense. Trask is in the heart of the Heisman race, throwing for 2,810 yards, 34 touchdowns and three interceptions.
Pruitt’s belief that Pitts is the best tight end in the country isn’t a unique one. The junior tight end has 29 catches for 513 yards and 11 touchdowns. Stopping him will be a major challenge for a Tennessee defense that has struggled to defend the middle of the field this season.
Pruitt is no stranger to Florida head coach and play caller Dan Mullen. The two arrived at Tennessee and Florida in the same season and previously the two met every season when Pruitt was Alabama’s defensive coordinator and Mullen was Mississippi State’s head coach.
Pruitt talked about his history facing Mullen and how the Gators’ signal caller has changed since his time at Mississippi State.
“I think Dan has always done a really good job as a play caller based off the personnel he has on his team,” Pruitt said. “You look at them right now, they’re efficient running the football, they’re efficient throwing the football, they get the ball to a lot of different receivers, a lot of different running backs, so he’s always done a fantastic job mixing it up. Probably now they’re throwing it more than they ever have. It’s based off his team. He has a really good quarterback with a strong supporting cast. It’s not to say they couldn’t run the ball a whole bunch of times and win the same number of games. I think they’re excellent running the ball, but he’s just playing to his strengths.”
While the COVID-19 situation at Tennessee wasn’t the reason the Vols game at Vanderbilt got postponed, but the off week was beneficial for the Vols as two players tested positive following the Vols loss at Auburn.
“We’ve had two guys test positive,” Pruitt said. “It dates back to when we came back from Auburn, but unfortunately with the contact tracing that number has grown a pretty good bit there.”
Last week Pruitt said just one player had tested positive in the two tests after the Auburn loss, so it’s unclear when that second positive test came in. Pruitt added that there had been no positive tests coming out of the weekend.
“We’ve not had any new Covid positives from our last testing,” Pruitt said. “We do have some guys that are in quarantine and won’t be able to practice this week but will be able to play on game day. It’s an unusual circumstance but we’re working through it and the next guys are getting ready to play.”
Pruitt added that the Vols had 16 guys currently out due to COVID-19 related reasons, but as previously stated some will be back for Saturday’s matchup against Florida. One of the players out is a quarterback, but Pruitt did not share which one it was.