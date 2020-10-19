Jeremy Pruitt met with the local media over Zoom on Monday and talked about a plethora of subjects two days after the Vols’ 34-7 loss to Kentucky.
The Vols’ third year head coach talked about the quarterback position, defending the middle of the field and began previewing the Crimson Tide.
Here are three takeaways.
Pruitt not eager to make a move at quarterback
Three years into the Jeremy Pruitt era and the conversation around the quarterback position persists as the main talking point about Tennessee’s offense.
That’s the case due to Jarett Guarantano’s inability to show consistent growth and Tennessee’s decision to stick it out with him going into the 2020 season. That decision leaves Pruitt in a position to be criticized after Guarantano threw two pick sixes and fumbled, though Pruitt noted that was on the running back and not Guarantano, in Saturday’s blowout loss.
The biggest issue at the quarterback position has been due to the four interceptions and three fumbles from the position since the second half at Georgia.
“Jarrett’s thrown very few interceptions in practice all fall camp,” Pruitt said. “He’s done a really good job of taking care of the football and that’s why he’s been our starting quarterback. He’s got to eliminate those mistakes and we need to do a better job up front collectively.”
Pruitt didn’t seem eager to move away from Guarantano going forward, in part due to the lack of preseason reps for Harrison Bailey and Brian Maurer. Pruitt did say both took all the reps at Sunday’s scrimmage for players not readily getting playing time.
“Jarrett didn’t play his best game the other night, right, but there were other guys that didn’t have their best game too,” Pruitt said. “He’s going to have to go out there and earn it at practice just like everybody else. Am I wanting to put Jarrett Guarantano on the shelf? Absolutely not. I think the guy has some really good qualities about him and he’s helped us win a lot of football games. … This isn’t about one person, it’s about everyone in our program.”
Pruitt was noncommittal on whether Tennessee could play multiple quarterbacks Saturday.
Previewing the Crimson Tide
Life doesn’t get any easier for the Tennessee football team this Saturday as the Vols are set to host No. 2 Alabama to Neyland Stadium.
The Crimson Tide are 4-0 and are coming off an impressive 41-24 win over Georgia.
Alabama’s offense is the best in the SEC, ranking first in points per game, yards per game, passing yards and completion percentage.
“Offensively, they’re one of the most explosive teams in college football, probably the most explosive team in college football,” Pruitt said. “Really really good upfront. Probably one of the better offensive lines I’ve seen in college football probably in my career. They obviously have dynamic playmakers on the outside, two really good runners and play multiple tight ends.”
The offense starts at the quarterback position with senior Mac Jones. The career back up for the Crimson Tide has had a stellar season after taking the reins from Tua Tagovailoa. Jones ranks sixth in the nation with 1,518 passing yards while throwing 12 touchdowns and just two interceptions.
“Mac was the scout team quarterback when I was the defensive coordinator,” Pruitt said. “You look at how much he’s improved in four years it’s real interesting. When he was the scout team quarterback compared to four years later, it just shows you time in the same system you can continue to develop and he’s really done a nice job doing that. … He’s playing at a really really high level with a lot of confidence.”
Jones is helped out by the best receiving duo in the country in Davonte Smith and Jaylen Waddle. Each receiver had five touchdowns on the season while Waddle has 557 yards and Smith has 483 yards.
Defending the middle of the field
The biggest weakness of the Tennessee defense so far this season has been its inability to defend passes to the middle of the field, specifically quick slants.
South Carolina’s Shi Smith dominated Tennessee in the slot recording 10 catches for 140 yards. Missouri, Georgia and specifically Kentucky have also been able to take advantage of Tennessee here.
The Wildcats who are known for a poor passing attack completed 13-of-16 passes Saturday.
Pruitt credits the failure to a handful of things throughout Tennessee’s defense.
“I think we have to do a better job of getting push up front,” Pruitt said. “When you throw the ball short over the middle it usually has to go through the five offensive line and four defensive lineman. So we need to do a better job of getting push in the pocket, we have to get our hands up, we’ve got to have tighter coverage whether we’re playing them inside out or outside in, we have to do a better job disguising so they don’t know that it’s there.”
The challenge only gets harder for Tennessee Saturday as they face two of the nation’s best receivers in an offense known for getting it to their playmakers across the middle and in space.