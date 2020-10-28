Bye week could not have at a better time for Tennessee football, as it has lost its past three games, all in embarrassing fashion. Head coach Jeremy Pruitt talked to the media as the Vols are in the midst of a week of practice focused on the fundamentals.
“Our players have worked really hard in the first two days of practice.” Pruitt said. “We got two more this week and then we’ll give them Friday and Saturday off before we get ready for Arkansas. I really like the attitude of our team. When you look at where we are at right now, obviously everybody in our program is disappointed, but I think the most important thing at this point is to figure out, No. 1 what are we doing pretty good right now? And two, what are we not and how do we fix that? So, it has been a really good couple of days here to go back and get back to these fundamentals and figure out exactly where it’s at and how do we go back and get it fixed.”
Pruitt again stressed the benefit to Tennessee of getting back into so-called ‘fall camp mode’ as players across the board have had an opportunity to show what they can do.
“Having a chance to go back and get into a fall camp mode,” Pruitt said. “This week has been really good for a lot of players, just working on fundamentals and really back to the basics in the run game offensively, conceptually in the throw game, and getting a chance to rep a lot of different groups and a lot of players, so it has been really good from an offensive standpoint. Defensively we have just been going back to the basics of striking blockers up front, and really on all three levels of block protection, being able to get off blocks and going back in our pattern match from a secondary standpoint and the linebackers being able to go back to the basics and work fundamentals. On special teams, whether it is two units a day twice a week here with punt and punt return, just going back to fundamentals. Giving guys that didn’t really have an opportunity to win a job on those teams early on in the season, getting a chance to rep a lot of different guys has been good.”
After this past weekend’s loss to Alabama, Pruitt claimed that “the gap (between the Vols and Crimson Tide) was closing” but he did not provide anything to back up that assertion. Today, he was asked to clarify, but remained vague in his response.
“The most important thing is on the scoreboard,” Pruitt said. “Which has not showed up, so that’s the most important thing and it hasn’t showed up there. But to me, I was very familiar with that program (Alabama) and when I got here I knew exactly what the difference was within the two programs, and I would say three years later I’m still pretty familiar with that one and I know where this program kind of is right now. The thing we have to do as a program is it has to show up on gameday and it didn’t this past Saturday. That’s the most important thing, so that is something we have got to continue to work on to help fix and our guys are doing that.”
This week will be key for Tennessee because of who is on the other side. Despite coming into the season with little expectations, Arkansas has surprised many with their play. With the Vols currently finding them with an uphill battle to get back to .500, a win over the Razorbacks could key for a successful third season for Pruitt.