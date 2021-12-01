Tennessee football is going bowling once more, no small feat when facing the odds first-year head coach Josh Heupel was stacked against heading into a season with unprecedented roster and staff turnover.
The Vols finished their regular season at a fair 7-5 (4-4 SEC), dispatching every team in the SEC East apart from No. 1 Georgia and Florida in week four.
Now, all that’s left for Heupel to do is win his first bowl game at Tennessee to tie the Vols’ best record since faring 9-4 in 2016.
Six options are available for Tennessee, but three stand along as a best fit for a team that tied for seventh overall with Mississippi State SEC rankings in terms of wins/losses.
Here are the three most likely bowl destinations for Tennessee in order.
Music City Bowl: Nashville, Tennessee, Dec. 30
Why?
The bowl selection process is almost completely subjective and random. Tennessee’s 7-5 record puts the Vols in ample position to nab a spot in the TransPerfect Music City bowl against a Big 10 opponent.
The Music City Bowl itself will want to keep things local. Tennessee not only makes sense from a geographical perspective, but monetary as well. COVID-19 hit the pockets of the Music City sponsors hard last year, and drawing ample fans can be easy with an in-state participant such as Tennessee.
Who?
Minnesota (8-4), Penn State (7-4), Wisconsin (8-4)
History
The Vols last played in the Music City Bowl in 2016 against Nebraska, a game the Big Orange won convincingly, 38-24. The Vols have only been to one other Music City Bowl, losing to North Carolina in 2010, 30-27.
Duke’s Mayo Bowl: Charlotte, North Carolina, Dec. 30
Why?
Location is a big deciding factor, especially when considering Tennessee likely sits at the top end of the SEC with seven wins instead of six — which would put Tennessee against the likes of Arkansas, Kentucky or Mississippi State.
Kentucky played in the Mayo Bowl last time it was played, when it was sponsored by Belk instead of Duke’s Mayo.
Who?
NC State (9-3), Clemson (9-3), Miami (7-5)
History
Tennessee has never played in the Mayo Bowl but has travelled to Charlotte for the opening season of Jeremy Pruitt as Tennessee’s head coach in 2018 in a 40-14 loss to West Virginia.
Gator Bowl: Jacksonville, Florida, Dec. 31
Why?
Tennessee has experience at the Gator Bowl, headlining the event seven times since its inception in 1945. Tennessee could be bidding against Mississippi State (7-5) and Kentucky for probably the most sought-after selection on this list.
Of those mentioned, Tennessee has the highest appeal. The Vols are closest and perhaps the most storied program of those in selection. Ultimately, Tennessee’s experience in recent years with the venue is almost entirely irrelevant.
Who?
Wake Forest (9-3), Miami (7-5), North Carolina (6-6)
History
Tennessee is most used to playing at the Gator Bowl of all entries on this list. The Vols are 5-2 in the Gator Bowl and 3-0 in their last three trips.
Tennessee has beaten Iowa and Indiana recently at the Gator Bowl, dropping Indiana 23-22 in 2019-20 to post an 8-5 record. The Vols beat the Hawkeyes 45-28 behind a strong performance from quarterback Josh Dobbs in 2015.
Other potential bowl projections
The Liberty Bowl, held in Memphis, had representatives present for Tennessee’s regular season finale against Vanderbilt but is likely to be played by a 6-6 SEC team such as Florida or LSU rather than 7-5 Tennessee. The Vols were slated to participate in the Liberty Bowl against West Virginia in 2020 until COVID-19 concerns sidelined the Big Orange.
The Outback Bowl in Tampa Bay, Florida, is possible, yet unlikely for Tennessee, as the Vols would have to outlast every SEC team that isn’t Georgia, Alabama or Ole Miss — namely Arkansas, Mississippi State, Kentucky and Texas A&M.