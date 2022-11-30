The 2022 season was the final one for drum major and senior industrial engineering student Julia Boylan after three years atop the ladder in front of the Pride of the Southland Band. This year was also the first for Michael Stewart as the director of the Pride. Although he has been involved in the music department since 2007, Stewart still made several changes from previous director Jeff Pappas.
“I’m proud of the band,” Stewart said. “We’ve thrown a lot of little changes at the band this year, and I think they’ve done a fantastic job of buying in.”
The band has been especially challenged by the music selections this year as that was a specific area in which Stewart was looking for improvement.
“I don’t feel like there was a single show that was a layup,” Stewart said.
Even in her third year as drum major, Boylan is still impressed by the crowd reaction each week as it helps add to the performance of the Pride.
“That’s always something that motivates me as a drum major,” Boylan said. “Hearing the fans react makes it so much more special. You can run through something a million times in rehearsal, but then it becomes a whole new piece when the fans are involved with it.”
Crowd participation was the most evident at halftime of the UT vs. Florida football game when fans sang along to popular songs performed by the Pride. That show was a perfect example of why every halftime performance this year by the Pride was special and unique.
“Every show this year had something different,” Stewart said. “We had the first time we did the light show against Ball State. The second game we had 700 high schoolers on the field, which is something we’ve never done before. That was really cool to see because that outreach is really important to the university.”
No halftime show, however, shines above Circle Drill, the Pride’s annual halftime show for the Third Saturday in October. The Tennessee Circle Drill is the most challenging halftime show every year since it requires extreme precision from all involved.
“Coming from Ohio State, Circle Drill is the hardest drill I’ve ever had to teach,” Stewart said. “It has become an iconic part of what we do and an important part of the band’s identity around the world.”
Although the performance of Circle Drill is a vital part to the Pride, Stewart still believes that it is possible to improve Circle Drill both by increasing the number of marchers and by finding ways to improve the music.
“Tradition is important to the band, and we are so fortunate to be part of so many traditions on this campus,” Stewart said. “We also are always looking forward to creating those new traditions.”
One of those traditions is having football players conduct “Rocky Top.” Although Peyton Manning took part in the most popular occurrence, others, including Josh Dobbs, have done so.
Although the idea had been floated by the Pride earlier in the week, Boylan had not been thinking about the possibility of Hendon Hooker conducting “Rocky Top” all afternoon. She was completely focused on the task at hand until the moment arose.
“I was conducting ‘The Tennessee Waltz,’ and I saw everyone’s eyes drifting towards the sideline,” Boylan said. “Then I heard the cheering, and I knew what was happening. I looked to my left, and it was Hendon Hooker.”
Boylan was surprisingly impressed with Hooker’s performance on the ladder and thought he did well throughout.
“He actually had some good rhythm,” Boylan said. “He had a huge grin on his face the whole time. It was awesome.”
Boylan has been thinking about conducting “Rocky Top” with a member of the football team since she started as a drum major in 2020. Doing so was a perfect way to cap off her final game at Neyland.
“That was crossing off a huge bucket list item on my drum major experience,” Boylan said. “I always hoped that I would be able to conduct ‘Rocky Top’ with some big football player, and the fact that it was Hendon Hooker was incredible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.