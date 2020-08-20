Tennessee players hit the practice field for the start of fall camp this week, marking the first time they’ve practiced, outside of walk throughs, for the first time since early March before spring practice was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Five months later and a lot has changed. However, the pressing issue of whether a college football season should be played remains at the forefront of college athletics.
A trio of Tennessee players talked with the media on Thursday about their desire to play, while giving credit to Tennessee’s medical staff.
“It’s a blessing to have such a great medical staff that supports us, that wants the best for us,” sophomore linebacker Henry To’o To’o said. “They keep us updated every day on how this virus can spread and how it can reach our team. We feel very fortunate to go out there and play some ball. … We have to do the right things. We have to be responsible. Coach Pruitt tells us all the time ‘act like pros now’. We have to do the right things and be able to be responsible so we can have a season.”
“Me personally, I’m all in,” center Brandon Kennedy said. “I’m all in. We know the risk and we know the challenges. We’ve been educated and they (medical staff) do a great job of helping us.”
One of the arguments for a fall football season has been the idea that athletes are better off on campus with medical experts around them and the stability that playing a division one sport creates. To’o To’o echoed that argument Thursday.
“For a lot of players, if we were able to go home, who knows what we’d be doing,” To’o To’o said. “We wouldn’t be on a time schedule; we wouldn’t be responsible to go to things and be held accountable to do things on our own. We would be out, traveling, probably be doing stuff with our family that we shouldn’t be doing.”
“Your teammates are around you and counting on you every day to do the right things day in and day out. A lot of guys would go home and not have a safe environment. … I feel safe here.”
To’o To’o was one of the first Vols to tweet out his support of playing this fall, joining the nationwide #WeWantToPlay movement. The twitter movement is just one of many ways’ athletes have been using their voice and power this offseason to ty and enact change.
Players realizing their power isn’t something that Kennedy saw when he started his career at Alabama in 2015, but he believes that the past months have helped shined a light on the impact college athletes can have.
“The players have a voice and it’s great for players to be able to speak up now,” Kennedy said. “I think at times in the last four or five months with everything that’s happened it’s helped players use their voice in a positive way.”
If a college football season is to happen, players not putting themselves into dangerous situations is going to be paramount. The need for extra accountability is going to be more important than ever this fall and To’o To’o has attempted to move into a leadership role this offseason.
“I have to be able to lead the guys, no matter who it is,” To’o To’o said. “Age doesn’t matter when it’s time to be a leader. You have to be a leader not only on the field but off the field, to be able to do the right thing all of the time. … I have to do a better job to set an example and be able to confront guys when they’re not doing the right things.”
Tennessee added four new assistant coaches this offseason in addition to Brian Niedermeyer moving from tight ends coach to inside linebackers’ coach. Though we haven’t gotten to talk with any of the new coaches, players have helped give a first look at running back’s coach Jay Graham and Niedermeyer in his new role.
“Coach Graham is an unbelievably great guy,” running back Eric Gray said. “He’s taught me so much in the short time he’s been here. Just being able to read a front, read a defense, a safety rotation. Different things like that, that I’ve never really thought about drawing on boards. He’s really great with the details and making sure you’re aligned correct and hitting the holes correctly.”
“If you know Niedermeyer, he’s a real juice guy,” To’o To’o said. “He’s excited about every single thing that we do, so it’s a blessing to have him recruit me and now be my coach because he hasn’t changed.”