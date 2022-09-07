Ahead of Tennessee’s matchup at Pittsburgh in the Johnny Majors Classic, The Daily Beacon talked with Pitt News’ Sports Editor Dalton Coppola, who provided insight to Pitt’s team heading into the game.
Question: It’s hard replacing Kenny Pickett at quarterback, but Kedon Slovis held his own in week one. Do you think he can be a solid replacement this season?
Answer: “I think what Pitt fans need to remember is that a season like Kenny Pickett’s comes once in a decade. It was a historic season. I think if we can get half of what Kenny Pickett was in Kedon Slovis, I think Pitt’s going to be just fine this year. They don’t need Kedon to be Kenny Pickett this year to win football games and I think that’s what fans have to remember. He threw for 300 yards, a touchdown and didn’t turn the ball over against West Virginia. I think that’s all you can ask for out of a college quarterback. I think he’s going to be just fine.”
Q: Slovis was sacked five times last Thursday. Is that more a result of West Virginia’s defense or Pitt’s offensive line?
A: “I think the offensive line, they had an OK game in pass protection. It wasn’t terrible, it wasn't great. I think a couple of those sacks were on Kedon actually. He left the pocket a couple of times where he didn’t need to. It was pretty frustrating to watch him leave the pocket and have no awareness of what was going on around him. I think otherwise that was a pretty solid game out of the West Virginia defense. I think the offensive line is going to be OK as well.”
Q: What do you think Pitt’s biggest strength is heading into this game?
A: “The defensive line is really solid. You’ve got a couple of All-Americans, All-ACC players on that defensive line. Calijah Kancey, (Habakkuk) Baldonado and John Morgan all had pretty solid games against West Virginia last week.”
Q: On the flip side, what is an area Pitt might struggle in against Tennessee?
A: “Tennessee likes to play fast, and I think Pitt struggled when West Virginia operated out of the no-huddle, so I think that’s definitely something Pitt’s going to have to be ready for. Tennessee’s going to work fast and those linebackers are going to have to get set, get assignments down this week.”
Q: Are there any specific players you think will emerge this season?
A: “I think when you look at Rodney Hammond, he’s listed as a backup but obviously before last week he got the bulk of the carries before he went down with an injury. We’re not sure if he’s playing this week or not, but I think if he does he’s a guy that runs really well behind the offensive line that Pitt has. It just seems when Rodney Hammond’s downhill, explosive style of running seems to work a little bit better for Pitt. He’s a younger guy but I think a lot of people are looking for him to have a really big role in this offense this year.”
Q: Last week’s game had Pitt’s highest attendance in program history. Do you expect a similar sized crowd this week?
A: “I think it’s going to be a pretty big crowd again at Acrisure Stadium, especially being a Saturday, 3:30 game. It’s not going to be as big as West Virginia just because Tennessee’s campus is a lot further than West Virginia’s campus. I think a lot of people are excited for it. Especially the Johnny Majors Classic, they’re selling shirts for it. This is also the first time an SEC team has played Pitt at home so I think people are excited to see that.”
