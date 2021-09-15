Going to a Tennessee football game can be an incredibly fun and exciting time. If you’re not prepared, however, you can miss out on some of the best parts of the game day experience.
Here is all you need to know before taking a trip to Neyland Stadium this fall.
Parking and getting to the stadium
Parking is undoubtedly the most stressful part of the game day experience. Be prepared to pay $40 or more to park anywhere. You’ll also want to be ready to either take one of the numerous Knoxville Area Transit (KAT) buses to the stadium or to walk well over a mile.
There are many buses transporting fans from the Civic Coliseum, Old City and Market Square area of downtown for $10 a person round-trip, starting three hours before kickoff. There are also eight buses that run from Farragut High School to Neyland Stadium for $20 per person round-trip.
Pregame festivities
There are a few different pregame events that you’ll definitely want to check out. The Vol Walk is when the football team gets off their buses and walks to the stadium. It begins two hours and 15 minutes before kickoff. The team begins beside the Torchbearer statue, goes down Peyton Manning Pass and turns left on Philip Fulmer Way before heading into the stadium at Gate 21A.
The Pride of the Southland Band begins its march to the stadium one hour and 40 minutes before kickoff. The Pride starts on Volunteer Boulevard and crosses the new Pedestrian Bridge. Next, they make their way to Philip Fulmer Way where they “Salute the Hill” before heading into the stadium at Gate 21.
The Volunteer Village is located in Circle Park and is open all day before every home game. It features live music, activities for all ages, food trucks and a great pregame atmosphere to get you ready for the game. It’s free for all fans with or without a ticket.
Tickets and stadium entry
Buying your tickets and entering the stadium are certainly some of the most important parts of the entire day. Tickets can be purchased online at allvols.com or from the university’s official third-party partner, vividseats.com. After you’ve purchased your online ticket, you need to simply open the PDF attachment from your email and the ushers will scan the QR code. You do not need to print off your mobile ticket to enter the stadium.
If you wish to buy your ticket at the stadium, game day ticket sales open at Gate 21 four hours prior to kickoff and at Gate 11 and Gate 23 two hours prior to kickoff.
When entering the stadium, you’ll want to go to the gate listed on your ticket to decrease the length of the lines. Gates open two hours prior to kickoff.
Clear bag policy
Neyland Stadium, as well as every other stadium and arena on campus, features a very strict clear bag policy. In order to get through stadium security, you must keep your things in a clear plastic bag no larger than 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches, or a one-gallon, clear plastic storage bag. You are only allowed one bag per person. You may also bring in a small clutch purse, but it must be no larger than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches.
You do not want to be the person that tries to bring their normal bag or purse inside the stadium, because they will turn you away. It happens every game and either requires an extremely long walk to the car and back right before kickoff, or leaving your purse behind a bush and hoping for the best.