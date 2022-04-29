Former Tennessee football standouts Alontae Taylor and Velus Jones Jr were selected in the second and third rounds of the NFL Draft Friday night.
Taylor, the Vols’ top cornerback from last season, went in the second round at pick No. 49 to the New Orleans Saints, while wide receiver and return specialist Velus Jones Jr was selected by the Chicago Bears at pick No. 71.
Taylor is now the sixth Vol within the Saints organization, joining VFL’s Alvin Kamara, Marquez Callaway, Shy Tuttle, Bryce Thompson and Ethan Wolf. Former Vols wide receivers coach Kodi Burns is on the Saints’ staff as well.
Jones fills a position of need for the Bears, who are attempting to rebuild around former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields. Jones will also no doubt contribute on special teams, filling a role in Chicago’s departing Jakeem Grant.
Both Taylor and Jones were selected prior to their projected positions in NFL mock drafts.
Still awaiting selection for the Vols are defensive lineman Matthew Butler and offensive lineman Cade Mays. Defensive back Theo Jackson was also projected as a late seventh round pick according to some mock drafts.