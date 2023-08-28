Omari Thomas looks back on his Tennessee football career, previews 2023 season

Omari Thomas lined up for the field goal protection unit with two seconds on the clock. Neyland Stadium was overflowing, and Tennessee had a chance to defeat Alabama for the first time since 2006.

Thomas, at that moment, realized the magnitude of what was about to happen. The game was already won in his mind.

It was a kick they worked on all the time in practice. Thomas was confident. He didn’t even need to see the kick go through the uprights. The 6-foot-4, 320-pound defensive lineman took off toward the student section.

Some cigars and 45 minutes later, Thomas finally made it back to the locker room. It was a feeling that he won’t soon forget.

“It was crazy,” Thomas told The Daily Beacon. “It was a great feeling just to really see another moment for all of Tennessee to come together. We understand everybody is Rocky Top, is Vols, we always are always together. But a moment like that — I feel like it made everybody even closer.”

Navigating the 'unknown'

Thomas arrived on campus in 2020. While navigating through a pandemic, the Vols went 3-7 before Jeremy Pruitt was fired with cause. Thomas doesn’t deny that the thought of leaving Tennessee crossed his mind.

The exodus into the transfer portal was massive when Pruitt was fired. Thirty-five players transferred out within the year after the firing. Several of the exits came on the defensive side, like with linebacker Henry To’oTo’o, who transferred to Alabama.

“I didn't rush to leave,” Thomas said. “Of course, you have those thoughts where it is a bunch of unknown, so you’re just in an unknown space honestly. You really just have to sit and wait. We just waited. A lot of the guys were just talking and me being a freshman at the time, I was just always talking to the older guys, like, ‘What do y'all think is going to happen? Because I don't really know.’ It was my first year in college football. I don't know how coaches changed because that was my first time ever having a coach change.”

Being a Tennessee native played a role in the decision for Thomas as well. Thomas attended Briarcrest Christian in Memphis. He also remembered the history around Tennessee football.

“Tennessee is a winning program,” Thomas said. “It's a winning culture. So you have that and being an in-state kid. I'm from Memphis, so getting a chance to play for my home state, it's amazing. Those were things that really just wanted to keep me here.”

Pruitt’s firing and the ensuing NCAA investigation was one of the lowest points in the history of Tennessee football. But Thomas remembered the winning that the Vols were capable of and the rich history that went along with that.

Josh Heupel’s hiring and the player-first culture he brought in sealed the deal for Thomas. Unlike many of his teammates, he would stay the course as a Vol.

“You get a chance where a coach like coach Heupel comes in — I honestly didn't know who coach Heupel was,” Thomas said. “Then he comes in, he talks to you just person to person. It is not a football thing. We're able to have true conversations about just other sports, other things in life, just things that we enjoy doing. So it's good just to really be able to have a coach like that that allows you to be yourself and just really is a comforting place for you.”

Fostering a family environment

Thomas described the environment around the athletics department when he first arrived as “clique-ish.” Even within the football team, position groups didn’t interact with others.

Thomas and his high school teammate Jabari Small arrived in Knoxville together. The duo, who are rarely seen without one another, forced their respective position groups to become friends. Making friends and being a part of a family is natural for Thomas.

Both sets of his grandparents as well as his friends and family create a tight circle for Thomas. It is a group that keeps him motivated and moving forward every day.

“They all text me everything, call me checking up, making sure I'm practicing,” Thomas said. “They ask about my friends on the team that I'm always hanging out with. So it's good just to really be able to have my circle just really continuing to push me every day. I have close friends I went to high school with who always text me every day, continuing to tell me to keep going.

“I text them every morning just really telling them to have a good day, everything like that. It's good just to be able to have that circle knowing that they are going to be there for me regardless of the situation. But I never want to disappoint them. I always try to put my best foot forward.”

His idea of family and caring for others has transitioned over into the culture cultivated by Athletics Director Danny White. When Thomas first arrived at Tennessee, he didn’t know any athletes from other sports, or even what sport they played.

Now, Thomas has friends across every sport. You can often find the defensive lineman at volleyball or soccer games.

“I go to a lot of stuff,” Thomas said. “Whenever I'm free I try to support the other athletes because I know if they’re free, they're coming to the football game. So I try to just always support. I would say the athletes I'm close with are like Josiah (-Jordan James) and really Zakai (Zeigler). I mess with those boys a lot. We really hang out. We will get on the (video) game, we'll play the game with each other, things like that.”

The environment around Tennessee athletics is a lot different than when Thomas first arrived, and he has been one of the ones leading the charge. He is part of a minority of athletes who were on campus during the previous athletic department’s staff.

A member of organizations like VOLeaders – a program designed to foster leadership through social change – and a veteran in the building, athletes look to Thomas to set the tone.

“It's good now you see so many people that I am friends with and cool with that I hang out with outside the facility just from different sports,” Thomas said. “It's good to really have that, and we all have the same goals. We want to win in our sport. We want to be the best in our sport, and it's good to get other perspectives from every other sport to know who you are and just to be able to grow with them.”

'We never want to get complacent.'

The Alabama victory isn’t even talked about inside the Tennessee locker room anymore. Thomas wants that feeling, and winning to become routine.

“We come in every week just wanting to go 1-0, thinking about whoever we're playing at that moment,” Thomas said. “I would say no, we don't really use like how it feels after the game. I think everybody on the team understands what a win feels like, especially a big win for our program. But we just want to go 1-0 every week, and we celebrate out there.”

Building off of last season but not getting complacent with that success has been a theme around the program going into the 2023 season.

Going 11-2 with an Orange Bowl victory is not the end goal for Tennessee. There are more things the Vols want to achieve.

This thinking has led to the mantra of the offseason: Avoid complacency.

“I honestly think we expect to win the SEC East,” Thomas said. “I feel like doing that and expecting to do that is going to put us in a great position for what we have to accomplish after that. That’s the main goal.”

There’s a lot that goes into that goal. Practicing and playing at a “championship level” has been echoed by Heupel and his coaching staff throughout the offseason. There also comes a focus piece.

Tennessee can’t overlook opponents. Teams on the schedule like UConn and UTSA could pose threats if the Vols don’t take the games seriously.

Defensive line coach Rodney Garner gives the team a metaphor. He compares each week to a mule plowing grass. The mule has blinders on, with one goal.

Garner wants his team to have blinders on with one goal each week – going 1-0.

“Everyone's preaching it, coaches preach it, players preach it, where we just need to really be focused on what's right here, right now and be in our moment,” Thomas said. “The team we have really been a lot on right here, right now. Just focus on the moment, and really just focus on that one game.”

Thomas has grown in his leadership skills this season, helping echo the messages that Garner and others are preaching. A pretty quiet person normally, Thomas is focusing on growing into a vocal leader.

Garner has helped Thomas grow into that role. The veteran assistant coach is putting the defensive line in tough positions to make them grow. Thomas mentioned conditioning.

No matter how tired you get, Garner is going to make sure you get the running piece in.

“He doesn't want us to get comfortable, and he always says it, ‘You want to be comfortable being uncomfortable,’” Thomas said. “He tries to put us in the worst situations possible that makes you step out front and lead. Whether that's running or being in a hard drill that's unrealistic for a game or anything like that. It's just when you go through those tough times, then you're able to step out, lead, and you learn so much from it.

“He wants to make practice the hardest and make games easy for us. So it's been a great thing for us to have coach G and he just continues to push us every day just to be better people on the field and off the field.”

Thomas has grown into a leader on the defensive line, and he is the anchor. Defensive coordinator Tim Banks said that everything starts with Thomas up front. It all starts with the small details.

Missed assignments, breakdowns, running hard no matter what, the little things that Thomas focuses on make him successful. The rest takes care of itself.

“I feel like everything with football, everything's gonna fall into place if you're doing the right thing outside of the field, off the field,” Thomas said. “So that's why I really pride myself in just doing everything right outside the field and really just like focusing on like small details.”