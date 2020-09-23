The Vols’ offensive was very inconsistent during the early parts of the season, but they were to find a rhythm later in the year. Add to that, for the first time since 2016, Tennessee will return its offensive coordinator for a second consecutive year as Jim Chaney returns for his second year of his second stint on Rocky Top in what will be his sixth total season for the Big Orange. Expect Tennessee to come out of the gate with a more consistent offensive unit this fall.
The Vols’ quarterback position was seemingly a turnstile last year, with four different players making a start under center. Regular quarterbacks Jarrett Guarantano (7), Brian Maurer (4) and J.T. Shrout (1) were all featured, as well as wide receiver Jauan Jennings, who started one game in the wildcat formation.
Guarantano came into the season as the starter, but he struggled in the open to the season. These struggles were highlighted by a disastrous goal-line audible that appeared to be not heard by the offensive line, resulting in a 99-yard fumble return by Alabama. Publicly, Jeremy Pruitt backed his quarterback, but Guarantano was relegated to the bench and many thought he would be gone after the season. It would not last for long though, as neither Maurer or Shrout could get a stranglehold on the position, and Guarantano was able to get another shot in which he was able to lead the Vols to eight wins including a bowl victory.
As spring practice began, there was going to be an open competition for the spot between the three returners and a crop of newcomers highlighted by highly touted freshman Harrison Bailey. However, with the pandemic cancelling spring camp, Guarantano, who entered in pole position, retained the job and looks to have a newfound confidence going into this season.
Behind Guarantano, Chaney and the offensive staff have been quiet on where Maurer, Shrout and Bailey fit in the depth chart. Rumors are that Shrout is to be tapped for the No. 2 spot, but only time will tell. In a normal year, all three would likely get some playing time during the opening weeks of the season, but with the shorter all-conference season, there may not be as much time to use on trying out players.
Sharing the backfield last year was the trio of stout running backs: Ty Chandler, Tim Jordan and Eric Gray. While last season the three players occupied the 1A, 1B and 1C positions respectively, that is to change this fall with players emerging and Jordan’s dismissal from the team.
This season’s 1A or possibly sole No. 1 will be Gray following his emergence late season, punctuated by stellar performances in the regular season finale and the Gator Bowl. The then-freshman rushed for four touchdowns and 366 total yards against Indiana and Vanderbilt. Last year’s 1A and most frequent starter Chandler has had a solid Tennessee career, but he will most likely occupy the 1B spot or maybe second spot for his final year on Rocky Top. As to who will be the third player, Tee Hodge and Jabari Small will be the two contenders and will provide great depth if either of the top two get hurt.
The hardest position hit by departures on the entire team is the receiving corps. As a unit they lost all three starting wide receivers and their starting tight end. Stepping into the number-one role is Josh Palmer, who is the only returning wide receiver who made a serious impact last year. The other member of this unit with experience is Knoxville-native Austin Pope, who stepped into the starting tight end role this fall. He called on to show his catching abilities after previously operating as mainly a blocking tight end.
Other players who saw some action include Brandon Johnson, Cedric Tillman and Ramel Keyton. The young players stepping up to these roles could have benefited greatly from the reps they would have completed during spring practice, but not all is lost as the Vols have a very strong crop of players coming into the program.
Two transfers will supplement the unit, as Velus Jones Jr. comes from USC and can play immediately, and Deangelo Gibbs joins the active roster after spending last year on the scout team after transferring from Georgia. In the freshman class, Jalin Hyatt has impressed coaches with his play in fall camp.
Tennessee enters the season with a very experienced offensive line, anchored in the center by six-year senior Brandon Kennedy. Last year, Kennedy started every game, and he will be a crucial asset for whoever lines up behind him. If he is unavailable, Jackson Lampley and Cooper Mays, two in-state freshmen, will provide options for the coaching staff to fill the spot.
To Kennedy’s sides will be Trey Smith and Cade Mays in formation. Smith has been leader on the line, on offense and for the entire team during his time in Knoxville. His play will be crucial this season. Cade, the elder Mays and a junior, will make his first start for Tennessee this week after just recently getting his transfer appeal approved. Jerome Carvin and Riley Locklear will also provide experience if they are called upon to play in reserve.
On the end of the line at the tackle positions will be Darnell Wright and Wanya Morris, who despite being true-sophomores spent a lot of time on the field last year. Morris is the more experienced one and started 12 out of the team’s 13 games. Wright also saw substantial playing time, playing 11 games and starting seven. Below them, the Vols will have a variety of options to go with, most of whom have some experience.