Today Saturday, Tennessee football traveled to Nashville to face off against in-state rival Vanderbilt. The Volunteers were able to get the victory over the winless Commodores by a score of 42-17.
Below are some of the players that shined in the win.
“I’m really proud of our guys,” Tennessee Jeremy Pruitt said. “I’m proud of our coaching staff … it’s good to see them have fun.
“Thought they did a good job,” Vanderbilt head coach Tom Fitch said. “Just really feel for our seniors, last home game. I thought the guys were competing as hard as they out there. We were short on numbers, about 49 scholorship players … I thought the guys were mentally in tune and battled …”
Wilson
Coming into the season, starting kicker Brent Cimaglia was considered by some to be legitimate Groza contender. While that had not panned out so far this year, it was a big hit to the program when Cimaglia opted out earlier this week. No one else had kicked this year, and many predicted punter Paxton Brooks to fill the spot, even though Toby Wilson had been the backup kicker for only home games.
Wilson is a sophomore who had not seen action until this week, from Brentwood Academy in nearby Brentwood, Tennessee. While in high school, Wilson was part of a dominant program in the state’s top division for high school football. The Eagles, of which Wilson was a key member, marched to four-straight Tennessee Division II-AAA state titles.
And when the time, Wilson did not disappoint his hometown as he assumed the role of starting kicker for the Vols. Throughout the defeat of its rival, Tennessee found the endzone an impressive six times. Each time, Wilson did his job and proved why he was chosen to fill the role instead of the other specialists on the roster, finishing the day a perfect 6/6.
“It was good to see,” Pruitt said. “(I) thought Toby done a nice job kicking the ball, you know, not to have ever kicked in a game before.”
Bailey
Pruitt said earlier this week that both Harrison Bailey and JT Shrout would see the field. That held true in this afternoon’s contest, but the freshman was the one that stood out and made the difference in the matchup against Vanderbilt.
The freshman Bailey started the game and finished at 14/18 with 207 yards. He finished the contest with 2 passing touchdowns in his second start. He started the game a perfect 7/7 before yielding to Shrout in the second quarter. When he reassumed the reigns in the third quarter, he managed another six straight completions. He had a bit of a rough patch but he finished the game with a 74-yard touchdown pass to close out the game strong.
I thought we created some explosive plays," Pruitt said.
To’o To’o
Tennessee was able to extend a drive by executing a fake punt with a 31-yard pass to linebacker Henry To’o To’o. This was just one of the many plays where To’o To’o made an impact on the contest.
The sophomore linebacker finished the game with 10 tackles, seven of those that he accomplished on his own. He also had two pass breakups credited to his account in this game.
However, as with many defenders, the majority of To’o To’o’s impact can’t be seen on a stat sheet but was evident by anyone watching the game. He seemed to always be creating havoc and seeming to get in the way of the Commodore offense trying to operate. A key example were his actions leading to the Bryce Thompson pick-six that help establish the momentum of the game.
