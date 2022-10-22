No. 3 Tennessee (7-0, 3-0) did exactly what it needed to do against FCS foe UT Martin. The Vols got up big early, pulled their starters and coasted to a 65-24 win.
Tennessee now gets into a tough stretch, facing Kentucky and Georgia in back-to-back games, and the win gives the Vols more momentum and more confidence.
“We wanted to go out here and be assertive,” quarterback Hendon Hooker said. “We take no team lightly. We prepare the same for every game.”
Here are three takeaways from Tennessee’s dominant win.
Welcome to the Fant show
Tight end, full back, quarterback; Princeton Fant does it all.
The senior had three touchdowns in the first half. His first two came on the ground as Fant lined up in the fullback spot – a play Tennessee has gone to two games in a row. His third touchdown in the half came on a reverse-pass where Fant found Jalin Hyatt down field and connected with him for a 66-yard touchdown.
Fant could have had a fourth touchdown, but he dropped a pass in the endzone.
“It’s just a skill set that he’s uniquely had,” Heupel said. “That’s something we worked on in the offseason.”
Fant originally came to Tennessee as a running back.
More records
Tennessee’s season has been defined by record breaking games and performances. The Vols continued the trend on Saturday.
Hooker broke Heath Shuler’s program record for consecutive games with a touchdown pass in the first quarter after he found Ramel Keyton on the 8-yard pass.
“Hendon’s consistency and growth from the time that he’s gotten here, it’s a great blessing for everyone,” Heupel said. “He’s playing at an elite level right now.”
Tennessee also broke its program record for points in the half, putting up 52 points in the first half. That record held for over 20 years.
The Vols were also very close to breaking a few other records.
Jalin Hyatt got one touchdown closer to breaking the record for most touchdowns in a season. The record is 13 and Hyatt is at 12 with five games still left in the season.
“We thought he would perform at a really high level, I said that at the beginning of the season,” Heupel said. “The last two or three weeks have been huge for him.”
Tennessee also had its second-most yards in a single game.
Defensive woes
Anytime a team wins by 40 points it’s a good day. But there is always room to nit-pick, and Tennessee’s defense gave up 24 points to an FCS opponent – more than it gave up to LSU a few weeks ago.
Albeit, the Vols had their second string in by the third quarter, but there were a lot of little mistakes that allowed the Skyhawks to score the way they did.
The main issue was the secondary. UT Martin aired it out 26 times and recorded 316 passing yards and a pair of receiving touchdowns.
“There’s a lot we need to work on,” Heupel said. “Fundamentals, technique, discipline. Good teams get better over the course of the season.”
