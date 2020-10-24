Today, Tennessee football lost its third straight game after starting the season 2-0. The victorious opponent this week was Alabama, who improved to 5-0. The Crimson Tide took care of the Vols by a resounding score of 48-17. Here are some of the high notes.
Again
October 21, 2006 was the last time that Tennessee was able to defeat Alabama, winning by a score of 16-13. Philip Fulmer’s squad scored 10 points in the fourth quarter to defeat a struggling Mike Shula team that would see its head coach fired despite getting to bowl eligibility.
14 times. That is the number of consecutive times that the Crimson Tide defeated the Vols, many times in crushing fashion. During the four-year stretch, Alabama has maintained one coach, Nick Saban. Tennessee, on the other hand, has seen a revolving door of headmen including Fulmer, Lane Kiffin, Derek Dooley, Butch Jones and now Jeremy Pruitt, who all failed to defeat Saban in the past 14 meetings.
Yes, this rivalry has boasts combined 40 SEC championships and 14 major selector National Championships, but the Vols have to bring a better fight to the Crimson Tide to bring this game to prominence again.
“It’s always a great win” Saban said. “It’s a great rivalry game and I know it means a lot to a lot of people in the state of Alabama”
“I don’t want (the rivalry) to be (lopsided)” Jeremy Pruitt said. “We needed to play really clean football. We needed to have a couple things go our way. That’s the truth of the matter … I can assure the gap is closing. It might not show on the scoreboard, but the gap is closing, I can assure you that.”
Mistakes everywhere
One thing a team can not do when facing a juggernaut like Alabama is beat themselves and Tennessee did just that at many points in the game. On defense, the Vols had so many miss alignments and breaks in coverage throughout the game. Defenders just looked lost in certain moments, unable to keep up with the pace of the Crimson Tide offense. There were many times in the game where Alabama found themselves wide open in greenspace, allowing quarterback Mac Jones to complete easy passes.
On offense, it much of the same story, a lack of execution. Redshirt senior quarterback Jarrett Guarantano managed to avoid an interception or fumble for the first game since the Missouri but struggled with making the right read. At one point towards the end, there were two receivers so close they could touch each other, so at least one on of them ran the wrong route. However, Guarantano compounded the problem by throwing a toss-up pass into the group of the two receivers and two defenders, but he got lucky that the pass fell incomplete. Also, Eric Gray fumbled and Alabama had trouble returning it for a score.
“I see a lot of guys that are trying really hard,” Pruitt said “But we’re making mistakes and as coaches and players, we got to go back and we got to be able to execute at a higher level. I thought a lot of guys were playing really hard, we just made a few mistakes in the game…”
Dynamic duo
The Crimson Tide may have two contenders for the Heisman in Jones and Najee Harris. The pair have played great all season and that rang true this afternoon in Neyland Stadium. Jones was 25-31 for a whopping 387 yards. That is good enough for an 81% completion rate with his longest completion of the day going for 45 yards. Despite having the benefit of receivers who were good at getting open, when necessary, Jones was also very skilled at placing the ball in just the right place.
Harris ran the ball 20 times this afternoon, finishing the day with 96 yards and three touchdowns. He was a consistent powerful presence for Alabama. He helped to grind down Tennessee’s defense and give the Crimson Tide the advantage in the time of procession, as Alabama’s offense was able to hold the ball for just under 35 minutes.
“I’m certainly proud of our players for the effort they put in and the game we played.” Saban said. “I thought Mac (Jones) played really well, made some really good throws …”
Up next
Tennessee will have a bye this coming weekend to help sort through some issues for the rest of the season. However, on the other side of the break, in two weeks, they Vols will have a tough test when they travel to face a resurgent Arkansas in Fayetteville.