Tennessee led by 13 points entering the second half, but the Vols’ third quarter woos returned Saturday in a 24-13 loss to Arkansas.
The loss marks the fourth straight for Tennessee as they fall to 2-4 on the season. The win moves Arkansas to 3-3 in head coach Sam Pittman’s first season.
Here are three takeaways.
Tennessee controls clock in first half
Tennessee’s defense was on the field for the majority of the Vols’ losses to Georgia and Alabama, but Tennessee reversed its fortunes in Fayetteville, particularly in the first half.
Tennessee took the opening kick and used a 12 play, 5:35 drive to get on the board with a field goal.
After a two minute Arkansas drive ended in a punt, Tennessee turned in its best drive of the night going 81 yards on 16 plays, 13 runs, while burning 8:29.
“One of the strengths of our team is our oline,” Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt said of the Vols' reliance on the run game. “Another thing is the way Arkansas has played this year. They’ve done a lot of eight drops, a lot of zone drops. … I think we had a really good gameplan in the first half. First half, it’s 13-0 on both sides of the ball and I think our execution was a little higher.”
Arkansas would miss a 21-yard field goal on its next drive after a 16 play drive stalled in the red zone.
With two strong drives and an Arkansas mistake, Tennessee had a two possession lead midway through the second quarter.
Tennessee would possess the ball for just under 20 of the 30 first half minutes. The Vols did so leaning on its run game as the Vols ran it 30 times to just eight passes in the first half. Eric Gray earned the bulk of Tennessee’s carries, totaling 89 yards in the first half.
Third quarter collapse
For the fourth straight game, Tennessee collapsed coming out of halftime, relenting its 13-point halftime lead in just over seven minutes.
Arkansas used a 17-play touchdown drive to get on the board five minutes into the half. After a quick Tennessee three-and-out, Feleipe Franks hit a 56-yard pass to Mike Woods, setting up a Razorbacks touchdown on the next play.
Tennessee’s offense went three-and-out with Brian Maurer in at quarterback on the ensuing drive. Two plays later, Arkansas scored again as Franks found Treylon Burks for a 59-yard touchdown.
Arkansas would tack on a field goal to end the quarter up 24-13, a deficit that Tennessee was never able to recover from.
“We have to keep it there for sixty minutes,” Gray said. “We have to learn how to strain and play hard. We ultimately have to play a whole game. We haven’t played a whole game and ultimately we have to go to work this week to make sure we play a whole game.”
Since Tennessee’s 2-0 start, the Vols have been outscored by opponents 61-7. The Vols were leading in two of those games at halftime and had a chance to win three. Tennessee would fail to get a first down in the third quarter as Arkansas took complete control of the game.
“It seems to me we’ve had more penalties in the third quarter,” Pruitt said. “We’ve had more turnovers in the third quarter, that’s from an offensive standpoint. Tonight, we got a penalty on our first drive that put us in second-and-20 and we put the ball on a fourth-and-four or five, we made the yards to gain but just can’t shoot ourselves in the foot there and we’ve done that several times.”
Passing game falters
Tennessee’s struggles in the passing game this season haven’t been shocking as the Vols had to replace their two leading receivers and questions around the quarterback position remained.
The passing game’s ineptitude was on full display Saturday night as the Vols’ three quarterbacks combined for just 107 yards on 11-of-21 passing.
Jarrett Guarantano got the start and played game manager in the first half, completing five-of-eight passes for just 42 yards.
Guarantano was injured on the first drive of the second half and was unable to return. With its backup quarterbacks in Tennessee’s passing game went from bad to dreadful.
“We obviously have to be more aggressive throwing the ball down the field,” Pruitt said. “I think we have some weapons out there. Jarrett got hurt and we got a new guy in there and really never got into a rhythm offensively in the second half.”
Brian Maurer got his opportunity first, leading the Vols to just one first down in four drives. The sophomore quarterback was zero-of-four passing with three rushing yards.
Freshman Harrison Bailey would get his chance late in the game with Tennessee trailing by two scores. Facing an abundance of prevent coverage, Bailey completed six-of-nine passes for 65 yards and two interceptions, though one was on fourth down and the other was on the game’s final play.
Up Next
Tennessee returns to Neyland Stadium next Saturday when they face Texas A&M. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPN.