The ball came off the foot of Chase McGrath. It was wobbly and it looked short.
It went through.
Tennessee entered the Alabama game with so many questions. Is the hype real? How will the Vols do against a “real” team? Can the defense create key stops?
Even if all of those questions were answered, one assumption loomed. Tennessee surely won’t beat Alabama, right?
Well, it happened. For the first time since 2006, the Vols lit their cigars after beating the Crimson Tide, and Josh Heupel became the first Tennessee head coach to beat Alabama since Phillip Fulmer.
“I smoked it slow, but it was dang good,” Heupel said.
The Vols are legitimate contenders
Tennessee entered Saturday night as outsiders looking in when it came to the SEC East discussion. Now, the college football world is officially on notice, even the doubters, that this team is for real; not just in the East.
Now the defense obviously was not pretty, but the group came up with a big stop that led to McGrath’s game-winning field goal.
Tennessee’s offense is unstoppable, plain and simple. If the defense can continue to come up with stops in crucial moments, then the sky's the limit for this team.
“Good teams get better throughout the course of the season,” Heupel said. “We are halfway finished with the regular season. We are just beginning.”
Jalin Hyatt was terrific
Terrific is an understatement.
Hyatt had the game of his life, the game of any Tennessee wide receiver’s life at that. On six receptions, he shattered a Vol record with five touchdowns, and 200 yards. Hyatt was simply unstoppable. His ability to create separation on routes was second to none.
Hyatt played the biggest role in the biggest game of the year for the Vols.
“I don't know if you plan on that,” Heupel said. “I think that is one of the great stories. Everyone knew he wanted to be a great player. You've heard me say it. He has worked to become a great player this year. Preparation meets opportunity and you have to be ready to smash it. Tonight, he had opportunities and played really good football. It’s really special what he did tonight.”
Hyatt had a pair of scores in the first quarter, and he was on watch to break the record. He then burned Demarcco Hellams for a 60-yard touchdown five minutes into the third.
The record-breaker came when Hyatt once again got separation at the beginning of the third quarter at the beginning of the fourth quarter to give Vols the lead.
Hyatt’s most important, however, was his fifth. He took a slant off a Hendon Hooker pass for 13 yards to the house.
“To be honest, I didn’t know I was going to have five touchdowns,” Hyatt said. “That’s a lot. It was the looks, what they were showing us… We knew we could execute on big plays, knew that coming into the game and knew we had to in order to win this game. I’m proud of everyone in this locker room, and we’re onto the next.”
Game of the year
This was without a doubt the game of the year so far. Besides, who doesn’t love a shootout?
Tennessee led 28-10 at one point. After the Crimson Tide stormed back and tied it at the beginning of the second half, it looked like Tennessee’s time was running out.
But Tennessee kept responding, even after Alabama took a 49-42 lead halfway through the fourth quarter following a fumble returned for a touchdown. Tennessee kept coming back out and not backing down.
Hendon Hooker connected with Hyatt and the game was tied, but Bama had the ball with a little over three minutes, and it once again looked like the Vols’ time was running out.
Tennessee then responded in a different way: on the defensive side.
The Crimson Tide was milking out the clock, but the Vol defense caused the drive to end shortly and force a long field goal with some time left on the clock. Alabama missed it and the rest is history.
After 15 years, the Vols finally beat the Crimson Tide.
Other Notes
Hendon Hooker cementing himself in the Heisman candidacy was somehow not the biggest story of the game, but he had 385 yards and five touchdowns.
The offensive line had a huge game, allowing zero sacks and neutralizing one of college football’s best players.
“The big picture of this means we are the best team on the field this game and that is our goal every single week," Heupel said. "There are so many uncontrollables. Control what we can control."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.