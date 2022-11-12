No. 5 Tennessee was getting nervous in the third quarter as Missouri scored a touchdown to make it a one-score game. The Vols proceeded to close out the game on a 38-0 run on their way to a 66-24 win over the Tigers.
“I am proud of the fight, the competition, the ability to reset,” head coach Josh Heupel said. “Second half, we came out and competed in all three phases. It was a good win.”
The win is exactly what Tennessee needed after taking its first loss of the season last week and now the Vols have regained momentum and confidence heading into the final two games of the season.
Here are three takeaways from Tennessee’s dominant win.
Hooker finds way back to Heisman trail
Hendon Hooker had his worst game of the season against Georgia a week ago. He bounced back on Saturday.
The veteran quarterback, who has made his way to the top of the Heisman watchlist, made sure his performance against Georgia wouldn’t define his season. He picked up 405 total yards on the game, throwing for 355 yards and three touchdowns and picking up 50 yards on the ground along with a rushing touchdown.
He was also his usual hyper-efficient self on 25-35 passing – that number would be even better if it weren’t for a few drops.
Offense steamrolls Tiger defense
The Vols’ offense had a record-breaking performance on Saturday as it coasted through Missouri’s top-15 ranked defense.
Tennessee recorded 724 yards of offense against Missouri, breaking the record for total yards in a game. The previous record was 718, which was set in 2012 against Troy.
The performance wasn’t a result of the Vols facing a weak defense – Missouri came into the game with the No. 14 defense in the country. Tennessee made light of the Tigers on Saturday.
“That’s a really good defense,” Heupel said. “One of the top ones in this conference.”
After its worst offensive showing of the season last week, Tennessee reminded the country that it has the best offense in the country. The Vols poured it on even when they led big late in the game, scoring their last touchdown with less than a minute left in the game.
“The statement for us is that we’re a good football team playing good football,” Heupel said. “What people down the line may judge us for – we’re out of control of some of those things.”
Vols play the ground game
Tennessee’s record-breaking offensive performance came largely from the ground game – the Vols had 264 rushing yards.
Dylan Sampson led the way for Tennessee’s running backs. The third string – who sits behind Jabari Small and Jaylen Wright – had 98 yards and a touchdown.
“He’s got really good vision and ability to press holes and deliver blocks and get to open space,” Heupel said. “He was dynamic with the ball in hands today. He played really good football.”
Sampson didn’t see any action till the second half when the Vols led by just one score. Sampson gave Tennessee’s exactly what it needed, leading the Vols on a touchdown drive to regain momentum.
“He provided an extra spark,” Hooker said. “He comes in with a great attitude day in and day out.”
Sampson isn’t the Vols first option in the backfield. He’s had just one carry over the last few games. on Saturday, he was ready when his number was called.
“I’m always waiting, ready to get on my opportunity to get in the game,” Sampson said. “That’s when my time was called.”
