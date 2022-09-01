Tennessee handled its first game of the season with ease Thursday night, defeating Ball State 59-10 in a bright display of the Vols’ new and improved offense.
While still early, the Vols showed flashes of greatness on both sides of the ball and gave fans a lot to look forward to this season.
"I'm really happy with a lot of things. Offense, defense, special teams," head coach Josh Heupel said. "I thought there was a lot to be really excited about."
Here are three takeaways from Tennessee's first game of the season.
Vols hit the ground running
After a long offseason, there was no doubt that Tennessee was fired up and ready to get things started this season. The Vols wasted no time, and their first play of the season was an interception.
Ball State tried to pull a reverse flea flicker and it backfired, as Tennessee’s Tamarion McDonald intercepted the ball and gave the Vols great field position to start the game.
McDonald's early interception gave the impression that he can takeover where Theo Jackson left off.
"The way Theo (Jackson) played a year ago, McDonald didn't get a lot of opportunities," Heupel said. "It was great to see him start the ballgame the way that he did because of what he's done leading up to it."
Tennessee’s offense followed in the defense’s footsteps and was also quick to get going.
Hendon Hooker connected with Jalin Hyatt on the first offensive play of the game for a 23-yard passing touchdown.
"
The first two plays set the tone for the game as Tennessee remained in control for the entirety of the game.
No second-quarter woes
Second quarters defined Tennessee last season, and not in a good way. The Vols were significantly worse in the second quarter than in any other quarter.
On Thursday the Vols showed some signs that they might be leaving poor second quarter performances in 2021.
The second quarter ended up being Tennessee’s best quarter against Ball State, as the Vols outscored the Cardinals 21-0 to make it a 38-0 lead at the half.
These kind of second quarter performances are what Tennessee needs when it gets into games against stronger, conference opponents.
Sharing the love
Hooker and Joe Milton made their receivers happy Thursday night. 10 different receivers out of 11 possible had catches against Ball State.
"That's kind of my thing," Hooker said. "I love to spread the ball around and get the ball in play makers' hands. Tonight I got a chance to do that and they all made plays."
Cedric Tillman led the way with six receptions for 69 yards. Hyatt, Walker Merrill and Jimmy Holiday all had receiving touchdowns on the game. Merrill and Holiday's touchdowns were both the first of their careers.
Hooker, who played until halfway through the third quarter, was 18-25 passing with two passing touchdowns. He also had a pair of rushing touchdowns.
Milton was 8-9 with 113 yards and a touchdown after coming in for Hooker in the third.
"We've felt like he has grown since the time he got back in January," Heupel said. "Joe (Milton) tonight showed some of the things we had seen during the course of training camp, which was extremely positive to see."
