It wasn’t the start that Tennessee football was accustomed to on Saturday. The offense looked sluggish, and the timing was off between Joe Milton and his wide receivers.
The offense rebounded, and No. 9 Tennessee left Neyland Stadium with a 30-13 win on Saturday.
“There were some things that we control,” Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said following the win. “Give credit to them (Austin Peay) too. They played well. They played hard and they forced us into turnovers and created negative plays. At the end of it, there were a lot of things we can look at in the mirror, watch the video and we have to take another step on the offensive side of the football.”
Here are three takeaways from the win.
Where’s the offense?
For the second week in a row, Tennessee had a slow start to the football game.
Milton started the game 1-of-11 passing before getting into a rhythm with some screen passes. The slow start mimicked game one, but it is worrisome.
He finished the day 21-of-33 with 228 yards and two touchdowns.
“I thought he was calm,” Heupel said. “I thought our sidelines in general were calm. We gotta get into the flow of the football game and that can be Joe driving some of those dig routes. It can be us going up and making a difficult catch. It can be great ball security out on the perimeter. I haven’t seen the video, but I guess we probably need to get our hands inside on some of the perimeter blocking, too.”
The blame can’t all be on Milton. He did throw some balls off-target, but they were still catchable. On top of that, the receivers had several drops.
Dont’e Thornton Jr. dropped a comeback route, and he didn’t see much playing time the rest of the night.
“I feel like coming out there from the jump and execute what’s going on,” Milton said. “Not letting a moment get too big, just going out there and just execute. Just don’t think about anything else, just do your assignment at a high level. I didn't start my best, but it’s not about how you start, it's about how you finish.”
Aaron Beasley leads the defense
Keenan Pili was sidelined with a cast on his arm leaving more playing time for Aaron Beasley. He made the most of that time.
Beasley finished the game with eight solo tackles and five of them were for loss.
“I thought he tackled extremely well,” Heupel said. “He was violent. I thought you saw his speed and athleticism in some of his pressures fighting to get to the quarterback. He had a sack. He played really well.”
Beasley also picked up two sacks. Both of the sacks involved him rushing up the middle with no blocker in sight.
The scheme starts with the defensive front, and it resulted in two successful hits on the quarterback from Beasley.
"Really we were just doing our jobs,” Beasley said. “I know on one of them they went 5-0 and we had five on the line. I was really the free blitzer on that play. The defensive line always does a great job of doing what they're supposed to do, taking the blocks away from me so that I'm able to get to the quarterback."
Improving before Florida
The road does not get any easier for the Vols. In fact, it gets a lot harder than playing an FCS opponent at home. Tennessee hits the film room Sunday, and there will be a lot to talk about.
“We have to come back in, learn, reset and grow from it, certainly, as we head into conference play we’re going to need to be better than we were tonight,” Heupel said. “Are we capable of doing those things? Absolutely. There are really small things. Some of our things at wide out— we’ve seen those guys operate, function and handle all that at a really high level. So urgency in how we come back tomorrow afternoon and on Monday I think is absolutely critical for us.”
The special teams made a jump from Week 1 to Week 2, but the offense still had a sluggish start. Once SEC play comes around, the slow start could prove detrimental.
Relying on the running game worked against Austin Peay though. The Vols ran for 243 yards on 32 rushes.
Part of that is in the mental approach. You have to move on from the last play, something the receiving corp isn’t doing as well.
"If you’re on the sideline, you need at least five seconds to go back and talk to yourself a few times no matter what," Milton said. "But at the same time I let them know that they’re the best receivers in the country. Keep doing y’all, keep doing what y’all are doing and go execute man.”
