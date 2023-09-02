NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football kicked off year three of the Josh Heupel era in Nissan Stadium and overpowered Virginia on Saturday, winning 49-13 despite a shaky start from the offense.
While it did feel like a usual week one product of football, the Vols were able to turn sluggish beginnings into a blowout win on the backs of strong defense and an even stronger rushing attack.
Here are three takeaways from Tennessee’s season-opening win.
Joe Milton overcomes inconsistent first half
Heupel and new offensive coordinator Joey Halzle didn’t open up the offense too much in game one, but Milton struggled to make the easy throws.
The offense was off to a good start with a quick touchdown on its first drive. However, Milton aired out a deep ball to an open Ramel Keyton in the middle of the first quarter who dropped the pass. From there until about the middle of the second quarter, the usually prolific Tennessee passing attack was stalled for three straight drives.
After overthrowing Squirrel White, Bru McCoy and Keyton on consecutive throws, Milton finally connected with tight end McCallan Castles on the following drive to break the slump.
Milton then found Keyton open deep, but it was caught this time for a 41-yard gain. The drive ended in a score, and Milton led the Vols to touchdowns in five of his final six drives.
“That’s where I just felt like early in the ball game, we weren’t completely settled in,” Heupel said. “But at the end of the day, this game’s not gonna be perfect in any phase of the game. It’s how you continue to respond and challenge yourselves and thought they continued to compete. Finished the first half the right way. Came out and started fast in the second (half).”
Defense shows promise
It was no secret entering the game that Virginia’s offense wasn’t the most advanced, returning just three starters. While it is still unclear if the Vols’ defensive performance was simply a by-product of poor offense, it is clear that this defense is improving.
However, the Vol defense had its way all night and was a wall all first half, allowing just 64 total yards while causing Virginia to lose a total of nine yards on the ground. That dominance continued to show out as Tennessee allowed just 201 yards of total offense.
Sophomore defensive lineman James Pearce Jr. wreaked havoc all day as a trend-setter at the LEO position, picking up third down sacks on back-to-back drives in the first half. Every time there was a big play happening on defense, Pearce seemed to be a part of it.
“The opportunity presented itself, and I just made the play,” Pearce said. “Coach called it up, dialed it up and I got the job done.”
Jaylen Wright and Dylan Sampson set the tone for stellar run game
While the passing game was struggling, the run game stayed steady and paved the way for Milton and the passing attack to work things out.
Jaylen Wright did most of the chain-moving with six rushes of 10 or more yards, including a 21-yarder. He finished the day as the Vols’ leading rusher with 115 yards on just 12 carries — nearly 10 yards per attempt.
However, it was Dylan Sampson that finished things off with four total touchdowns, including three on the ground. He is the first Vol running back to reach four touchdowns since John Kelly in 2017.
“I was really just leaning on my teammates for real, especially our Jabari (Small) and (Jaylen) Wright,” Sampson said. “They did a lot of work getting down the field, and they just trusted me to put it in. That’s what I got to do, lean on my brothers.”
Small did his part, as well, contributing 67 of the team’s 287 rushing yards.
Other notes
Special teams showed its fair share of struggles. Jackson Ross had a pair of bad punts, and Josh Turbyville had two kickoffs sail out of bounds — all of which left Virginia with good starting field position. Star kick returner Dee Williams fumbled early, but he rebounded with a 55-yard return later on.
Freshman Nico Iamaleava made his first appearance as a Vol. We didn’t see much from him, but he once again showed his ability to escape the pocket. Iamaleava finished 2-for-3 with 11 yards along with a run that went 8 yards.
