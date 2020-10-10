This Saturday, Tennessee football lost in a disappointing matchup against Georgia. The Bulldogs finished with a commanding margin of 44-21 over the Vols. The defense played well initially and so did the offense at first. However, once the offense got out of sync, the defense found themselves overwhelmed with how much time they spent on the field.
First half
“First of all,” Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt said. “I would just like to give credit to Georgia. I thought they really outplayed us there in the second half. When you look at the game, of course you learn a lot when you look at the tape, but you can’t turn the ball over three times against anybody and expect to win. We turned the ball over three times in the second half, once for a defensive score and twice, I don’t think they [Georgia] got any first downs and kicked field goals. So, there’s 13 points there that really changed the game.”
Tennessee’s defense opened the scoring when Georgia’s center had a high snap and quarterback Stetson Bennett could gain control. Instead, Tennessee’s Kivon Bennett recovered the ball in the inside the endzone to break the deadlock.
The Bulldogs would go on to score the next two touchdowns unanswered. During the second touchdown drive, the Vols’ defense was playing well until a pointless targeting foul by Deandre Johnson, gave the Georgia offensive new life. Johnson’s hit, though innocuous and providing no benefit, fit the letter of the law for targeting and extended the drive.
Nevertheless, Jarrett Guarantano remained mostly mistake-free and Tennessee’s offensive converted two successive drive into touchdowns. This was assisted by the defense, which twice held the Bulldogs on downs. The first time came before the second Vol touchdown drive. The second came in a goal line stand at the end of the half that should have created some momentum for the second half.
Second half
“I think we’re a well-conditioned team,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said. “and our team has taken pride in the conditioning level. I think we’ve got a team that adjusts well, so if somebody’s giving us trouble with something, we have answers, we don’t just continue to do the same thing if we’re struggling with things. I’m proud of the effort they came out with in the second half with the momentum the defense created.”
It appeared that Georgia did a better job of making halftime adjustments and the Tennessee offense struggled in the second half. On the first drive out of the half, the offense lost ten yards in the first two plays and in the third play gave up a fumble. The Vols offense back that up with an interception on the seceding drive.
And adding insult to injury, Georgia capitalized on the Tennessee mistakes. While both drives the Vols’ defense was able to hold the Bulldogs to field goals as the unit led by Henry To’o To’o stepped up, the field goals allowed Georgia to take the lead and Tennessee would not score again.
The Vols offense could not get things to go right in the second half after the Bulldogs took the lead. Tennessee could not manage more than six plays in a drive until the final drive when Georgia had put in many of the reserve players. As result, the Vols’ defense became overworked and the Bulldogs were able to overwhelm their visitors, scoring three straight touchdowns.
Takeaway
At the end of the day, Tennessee has a very strong defense, led by multiple young players who will contribute in the years to come. However, there are issues on the offensive side of the ball that must be fixed if the Vols want to return to where they have historically been, namely receiver and offensive line, but especially and most importantly, quarterback.