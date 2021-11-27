Tennessee defeated Vanderbilt 45-21 Saturday to secure its seventh win of the season. The win marks Tennessee’s first seven-win season in two years.
The Vols were dominant after shaking off a slow first quarter. Here are three takeaways from Tennessee’s final game of the regular season.
Small steps up
It was announced earlier this week that Tiyon Evans would enter the transfer portal at the end of the season and his time with Tennessee came to an end. Jabari Small has played behind Evans most of the season, except for when Evans was out with injury.
Small became the No. 1 guy in the backfield for Tennessee Saturday and came up big for the Vols. Small ended the game with 103 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns.
After Saturday’s game, Small is now leading Tennessee in rushing yards with 612 and rushing touchdowns with 8 on the season.
“Those guys in the backfield are very talented and run hard and come in with the right attitude day in and day out,” Hendon Hooker said. “I’m proud of those boys and the whole offense for executing in a game that wasn’t going our way in some aspects of the game.”
Tennessee can’t come up with big stops
All season, Tennessee has struggled to come up with big third down stops. The Vols did that Saturday – Vanderbilt converted just 4-of-14 third downs – but couldn’t get stops on fourth down.
The Commodores converted 5-of-7 fourth downs on the game, most of the time on a Rocko Griffin Jr. run up the middle. The Vols defensive line – which was dominant most of the game – never seemed to make the adjustment.
Aside from Tennessee’s inability to come up with stops on fourth down, its defense had a field day with the Commodores. The Vols had 4 tackles for loss and 2 sacks. Theo Jackson also pulled down an interception and took it 55 yards to score.
“I thought our defense played stifling, suffocating defense all of the first half besides the one play at the end of the first half,” head coach Josh Heupel said. “I liked the way they came out and responded in the second half.”
Tennessee also held Mike Wright to just 7 rushing yards on 11 runs, a big feat considering the Vanderbilt quarterback is averaging 37 rushing yards per game.
Hooker climbs single-season passing touchdown list
Hooker had 2 passing touchdowns Saturday, passing Heath Shuler to move up to seventh all time on Tennessee’s single-season passing list with 26.
“He did this the first year, imagine what he can do the second year,” Small said. “There’s a lot of new things, a lot of adversity he had to overcome.”
Hooker is now one passing touchdown away from being tied for fourth place on the list, joining Casey Clausen, Josh Dobbs and Jonathan Crompton with 27.
“Really just taking it play by play,” Hooker said. “Trying to execute is our overall goal and trying to put the ball in the end zone.”
Hooker had an early exit Saturday, with an apparent injury to his left hand, but with a probable chance of returning for Tennessee’s bowl game, he now has the opportunity to continue climbing the single-season touchdown list.
“The accolades come with it when you put the work in and just try to do your job,” Hooker said.