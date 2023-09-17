GAINESVILLE, Fla. — With a chance to win in Gainesville for the first time in 20 years, No. 11 Tennessee football came out flat and fell to Florida 29-16.
The Vols (2-1, 0-1 SEC) didn’t rebound as they had in the first two weeks, marking just the fourth time during the Josh Heupel era that they failed to reach 20 points.
“It’s just all about if we’re gonna come together or we’re gonna separate,” quarterback Joe Milton said. “These games right here lead you to the most important things in life. You look at the game and you be like, oh man, we lost to Florida, right? And you go back in the locker room Sunday and you watch the game and you just see all the mistakes you made as a team, personally and you want to just fix those and go execute the next week.”
Here are three takeaways in Tennessee’s loss to open conference play.
Offense out of sync
Heupel spoke last week on the offense being out of sync. Externally, the issues were being narrowed down to the Vols keeping the playbook on restraints in preparation for Florida.
On Tennessee’s first offensive drive, that notion seemed to be proved true. Milton came out and completed all four of his passes for 66 yards en route to a Ramel Keyton touchdown. The drive took just two minutes and was reminiscent of last year’s efficiency.
However, false starts and missed throws quickly became the theme of the half as the Gators went on to build a 26-7 lead at the break. The remaining four drives of the first half for Tennessee ended in three punts and Milton’s first interception as a Vol.
“Extremely disappointing start to the football game, the first half,” Heupel said. “Not very good in any sense of the way. Offense had the one drive and defense got the one stop. Other than that, not the way you wanna start.”
Milton threw for 287 yards and two scores, but the offense mustered just 122 yards in the first half — 71 of which came in the first half.
Milton and the offense began to put the pieces together in the second half, but it was too little, too late.
Poor tackling plagues the defense
For a group that preached depth and improvement all offseason and seemed to prove it in the first two games, the Vols’ performance on defense was less than inspiring.
Tackling was horrific all night and the defense was unable to get off the field for the entirety of the first half. A missed tackle from Kamal Hadden on the Gators’ second drive became the momentum shift that doomed the Vols. Hadden had running back Trevor Etienne in the open field, but he led with his shoulder as Etienne bounced off in a 62-yard touchdown run.
“You gotta give yourself a chance early in the football game,” Heupel said. “You gotta play efficiently. You gotta line up and tackle on the other side of the football. You gotta play three phases. Early in the football game, did not play well enough after that first drive on both sides of the football.”
The Gators converted 7-of-8 third down opportunities in the first half and 281 yards, which doubled Tennessee’s total.
The defensive line was solid as usual and was able to get to quarterback Graham Mertz, but it also suffered from the overall theme of poor tackling.
Florida completely dominated the possession battle with 37:34 to Tennessee’s mark of 22:17.
The Swamp plays the 12th man
It was clear that Tennessee couldn’t let the home crowd at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium play a significant impact in the game. No matter what the Gators’ product on the field looks like, The Swamp is always a tough place to play.
It was mostly docile after the Vols’ opening touchdown drive, but from Etienne’s touchdown run and forward, the stadium was shaking.
Ill-timed timeouts and penalties ensued as a result of the noise. Tennessee had a total of 10 penalties, resulting in a loss of 79 yards. Heupel was forced to use two timeouts within five minutes of the first half.
“When you’re in environments like this as a team, you gotta come together as a collective and just gotta execute plays,” Milton said. “We didn’t start off doing that at the beginning of the first half, so that led up to the score tonight.”
Other notes
Despite being listed on the depth chart for this week, Cooper Mays warmed up but did not appear.
Bru McCoy caught five passes for 94 yards, including a 55-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter.
The Vols ran for 102 yards total, the fifth-lowest mark under Heupel. It also marks their first game without a rushing touchdown since Nov. 13, 2021 against Georgia.
