Saturday, the Tennessee Vols started off their 2020 campaign with a trip to Columbia, South Carolina to face the South Carolina Gamecocks.
Here are the highlights
Passing game out of sync
The Vols struggled in obvious passing situations. It appeared that Jarrett Guarantano struggled with overthrows through out the contest. The most notable of these being two overthrows to close the third quarter and to open the fourth quarter. Guarantano appeared to breakthrough multiple times including a drive during which on two separate plays he found Brandon Johnson and Josh Palmer for big chunk plays.
However, the passing game finished as a struggle for the Vols as the overthrows continued as a problem throughout the night. Whenever South Carolina brought pressure, Guarantano seemed to dance around in the pocket could not seem to get his feet set in place to deliver an accurate pass. As a result, Tennessee’s offense finished with an atrocious third down conversion rate of 1 out of 11, which put an end to many of the Vols’ drives.
“There was a lot of good, we were just very inconsistent” head coach Jeremy Pruitt said “[Guarantano’s] decision making was good … a couple times, maybe he was confused … he was a little high on some throws …”
Diversified defensive performance
The success of Tennessee’s defensive unit came due the contributions of a wide-ranging group of Vols players. In addition to Henry To’o To’o, who had a pick-six, Tennessee had 19 players who combined for 62 tackles as a unit. Notable among them was Deandre Johnson who has 2.5 sacks and Jaylen McCollough who had four solo tackles.
As a unit, the defense, despite allowing 379 total yards, were able to force two turnovers including an interception and a fumble. They were also able to hold the Gamecocks to only 2.5 yards per carry on the ground and only allowed South Carolina to convert on six out of 15 third downs.
Gamecocks comeback … almost
South Carolina opened up the scoring in this game in just over five minutes into the game. However, Tennessee would seemingly run away with the game, scoring 14 points to finish the half. The Vols would even go on to open the second with a dominant drive down the field.
However, after falling behind by 14 point, the Gamecocks came storming back, scoring 14 straight points to tie the game at 21. The two team traded field goals, before a Josh Palmer touchdown gave Tennessee a winning edge.
“South Carolina did a great job of mixing formations” To’o To’o said “They gave us looks. We knew what they were going to run. We knew they looks we had but they did a great job of shifting formations form boundary to putting it to the field. They were executing it really good … We just had to adjust. We had to go to the basic calls we have and just execute.”
Up next
With the win, the Vols improve to 1-0. Tennessee is next in action this Saturday when the Missouri Tigers come to Neyland for SEC week two.