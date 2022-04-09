It was an unordinary frigid Saturday in April, filled with rain mixed in with snow.
Tennessee head football coach Josh Huepel -- who wore shorts the entire afternoon -- still believed his team had a productive scrimmage amidst the poor weather.
“What a great day today, especially when the sun came out,” Huepel said. “Today you get an unique opportunity to bring VFLs, our players' parents and recruits on campus. Obviously, we aren’t inside Neyland Stadium and we miss our fans. Would love the opportunity for them inside that stadium.
Here are three takeaways from the second scrimmage of the spring season.
Offense shows sparks
In the first drive of the scrimmage, Hendon Hooker and the number ones on the offense drove the length of the field and scored.
Hooker took command of the field on the first possession and went perfect on the drive, topping it off with a touchdown pass to Jacob Warren in the back of the end zone.
Joe Milton and the second team took the field on the next drive with the same aspirations to score as the first team did.
Milton looked vastly improved since the last team fans saw him out of the field. He looked more under control and poised in the pocket, commanding the offense at a higher rate.
Milton's drive was extremely similar to ones during the 2021 season -- quick. He needed only four plays to hit Jack Jancek on a 40+ yard bomb in the end zone to give the offense back-to-back touchdowns.
Next, Tayven Jackson got his turn to give the offense its third straight touchdown with the third string. Instead, the defense recorded its first three and out and sent the offense off the field.
Hooker only had about two to three drives just out of precaution, but he led the offense to score on the first drive and was engaging with his teammates on the sideline all afternoon.
“I thought Hendon did a really good job managing things,” Heupel said. “Joe made a bunch of plays today, scrambling, and completing a deep throw down the middle of the field. He’s been really consistent throughout spring practice. Tayven is a young guy who continues to get a bunch of reps. He’s learning from every single one of them. I love that he’s resilient and comes back and competes the next play regardless of what happened on the previous play. Got a bright future.”
Defense brings energy
Despite giving up two straight touchdowns, the defense picked it up by turning in four consecutive three-and-outs before allowing the next touchdown.
The defense forced constant pressure all afternoon, not allowing the quarterbacks to get comfortable in the pocket, sacking them several times.
It started with Elijah Simmons blowing up a run play, forcing a fumble, then Omari Thomas picked it up for a scoop and score.
Will Brooks followed it up with a pick-six off of Navy Shuler, then Elijah Herring recorded an interception off a deflection then took it into the checkboards for the defense’s third touchdown in four drives.
At the end of the scrimmage, the defense had as many touchdowns as the offense did.
Heupel said that he was proud of the way the defense competed despite giving up two early scores.
“Some huge plays on the back end of the scrimmage,” Heupel said. “I loved the competitive nature and makeup. Offensively, had a couple of drives early in the scrimmage, but the defense was able to reset, find energy, find momentum, and continue to make plays. You want back-and-forth and I loved the way the defense finished off the scrimmage today.”
Young guys get action
With it being spring ball, numerous guys were held out because of injury or just out of an abundance of caution. Cedric Tillman, Jabari Small, Cooper Mays and Christian Charles were some of the notables to sit out the scrimmage.
That left the door wide open for several players to make their mark during the spring session. On offense, Jimmy Holiday started out with the first team and made catches and showed his athleticism on the outside.
Freshman Addison Nichols started at center in place of the injured Cooper Mays and held his own versus the older, more experienced defensive front.
“Addison’s going to be a great player. Not a good one, he’s gonna be a great one here,” Heupel said. “Today managing all of the things he’d seen on the other side of the line of scrimmage, getting his hand on the ball, and making calls. He’s a growth and progress.”
Freshman running back Justin Williams-Thomas got numerous carries on offense, transfer Gerald Mincy from Florida saw snaps at left tackle, and wideouts Kaleb Webb and Marquis “Squirrel” White had reps out on the scrimmage today.
Sophomore outside linebacker Bryson Eason ran reps with the ones and the twos today, JUCO transfer Desmond Williams started at cornerback with the first team defense, and highly touted freshman defensive lineman Tyree West impressed upfront.
“Your young players inside your program, I don’t care where they are at all three phases of the game, just the constant growth is key,” Heupel said. “Proud of what they’ve done. I’ve been really excited about who they are off the field and how they’ve come into our program. You’re an 18 year old kid who should be going to your senior prom, instead you’re on the practice field. Excited for the back third of spring ball with this group.”