Tennessee had one goal in mind as it hosted South Alabama Saturday night at Neyland Stadium – clinch a bowl berth.
The Vols did just that, dispatching South Alabama with ease, 60-14, for their sixth win of the season.
Here are three takeaways from the Vols’ blowout win.
Hooker makes history
Since taking over for Joe Milton III in against Pitt, Hendon Hooker has been nothing short of spectacular for the Vols. With 21 passing touchdowns, he already passed Peyton Manning’s 1996 mark of 20 for 10thall-time single-season total. That was two weeks ago.
Hooker made more history Saturday night. He threw for 273 yards on 85% passing, adding 2 more touchdowns, bringing his season total to 24. On his first touchdown of the night – a 27-yard strike to Cedric Tillman – Hooker extended his streak to 10 straight games with a passing touchdown, tied for Tyler Bray’s 2010-11 mark for sixth all-time in program history.
“I mean, he has done a great job throughout the course of the season taking care of the football,” Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said. “He has not thrown it to the other color up to this point. He has done a really good job of that, he is a great competitor and will bounce back. He will learn from everything and will keep being aggressive too. That is a real sign of maturity from him, and obviously tonight he played really well.”
The former Virginia Tech transfer led the Vols (6-5, 3-4 SEC) to a touchdown on all but one of the drives he was a part of. Tennessee’s lone drive that didn’t end with a touchdown ended at halftime.
In just 23 minutes of possession, the Vols racked up 60 points – good for 2.6 points per minute. Eleven games into the season, Heupel and the Vols have the breakneck offense down to a science.
“Super efficient,” Heupel said of the offense. “Structurally, they were probably a little bit different than the majority of what you saw on film going into the game. I thought our kids adjusted really well during the beginning of the football game. The run game was efficient, then able to pop a couple of big ones.”
Jones finally goes all the way
Velus Jones Jr. entered the night leading the SEC in average yards per kickoff return and boosted that mark with an excellent night on special teams.
The redshirt senior opened his night with a 33-yard punt return that set the Vols up for a Princeton Fant touchdown. A few drives later, Jones showed just how explosive he can be.
Jones had been threating to house a kick all season long, but he had yet to come away with one. That was, however, until late in the second quarter.
Jones caught the ball at the four-yard line and weaved in and out of the South Alabama defenders, breaking two tackles along the way. When he got to his own 30, it looked like South Alabama might bring him down, but Jones cut back towards the middle of the field and took it the rest of the way.
“I always had a vision for it,” Jones said. “Of course, back in high school I returned punts and kick off returns. I had a kick off return called to the house in high school as well. I had one at USC and I had one tonight. I would say vision and also physicality. Better to run through arm tackles, and I’m blessed with speed.”
The 96-yard touchdown was Jones’ first return touchdown as a Vol, and Tennessee’s first since 2017.
Going bowling
With the win the Vols have clinched bowl eligibility with six wins for the first time since 2019. Six wins seemed like a lock for Heupel and Co. at the start of the season, but it wasn’t something the Vols were thinking about entering the night.
“I don’t think there’s anyone inside of our program, this is going to sound odd, who was focused on that part of it,” Heupel said. “It’s not what I talked about, and I don’t think that’s what our focus was from our players. It was truly on South Alabama, but really on us continuing to grow and compete.”
Now that the Vols took care of business, they have a chance to exceed expectations. After upsetting Kentucky two weeks ago, the Vols can finish the regular season with seven wins for the first time since 2019 if they can end their season with a win against Vanderbilt.
“It’s big for us because it just continues to build the momentum that we have had growing here during the course of the season,” Heupel said of the bowl berth. “It gives you opportunities to continue to compete into December and grow, with your young players and some development that happens there, which is really important for us in year one.”