No. 11 Tennessee opened SEC play with a narrow 38-33 win over No. 20 Florida Saturday evening at Neyland Stadium, the first time the Vols have beaten Florida since 2016. The Vols survived a near fourth-quarter collapse behind a dominant performance from Hendon Hooker.
Here are three takeaways from Tennessee’s rivalry win.
Almost a collapse
The Vols have seen the same story so many times before. Tennessee had a large lead over the Gators, and they would just not quit.
Tennessee entered the fourth quarter with a 10-point lead and led by as many as 17 with under eight minutes to go. Florida, however, scored the game’s final two touchdowns to make things interesting, and Tennessee’s lead was trimmed to five points with 17 seconds left in the game.
And then, by the same miracle that Florida has used in so many of its incredulous wins against the Vols, the Gators recovered an onside kick. Anthony Richardson carved up Tennessee’s secondary on the final drive and got as close as the Tennessee 23-yard line. Richardson threw up a prayer as time expired, and Tennessee defensive back Kamal Hadden – not a Florida receiver – came down with the football.
The Vols (4-0, 1-0 SEC) had done it, they had exorcized their Florida demons. Tennessee beat Florida (2-2, 0-2 SEC) for only the second time in the last 19 seasons in arguably the biggest win of the Josh Heupel era.
“There’s no better feeling,” wide receiver Bru McCoy said. “I think everybody let out a sigh of relief after the end of the game.”
Hooker ignites offense
Quarterback Hendon Hooker was without his favorite target Cedric Tillman on Saturday, but he didn’t show it. Hooker totaled 461 yards and three touchdowns to guide the Vols to their first 4-0 start in six years.
Hooker started slowly – passing for only 77 yards in the first quarter – but he was at the heart of Tennessee’s second-quarter surge. In the final minutes of the first half, Hooker led the Vols on a 99-yard scoring drive, connecting with McCoy (five catches, 102 yards, 1 TD) for his first passing touchdown of the night. With the score, Tennessee took a 17-14 lead into halftime and did not trail for the remainder of the contest.
“That’s when the game changed for the offense,” running back Jabari Small said of the drive. “It doesn’t matter what the clock says, we’re just trying to fight and compete. That’s what coach Heupel harps on.”
Tennessee opened the second half with another scoring drive. Hooker completed a touchdown pass to Small – the running back’s second of the night – and the 14-point swing proved crucial given the Vols’ fourth quarter collapse. Hooker, gutting through an injury from early in the game, went four-for-five for 38 yards on the drive.
“Hendon played his butt off tonight,”head coach Josh Heupel said. “He played at an elite level. Decisive with the football, accurate with football . . . Offensively, we fed off of him all night long.”
Secondary struggles on fourth down
Tennessee’s defense struggled to get off the field for the entirety of the game. Florida had its way on third and fourth downs, extending drives with ease. The Gators went 7-for-15 on third down, but more impressively, 5-for-6 on fourth down. Tennessee forced only one punt on the evening.
The biggest Florida conversion on fourth down was at the end of the third quarter, when Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson connected with Justin Shorter for a 39-yard first down.
The fourth-down struggles highlighted a larger problem for Tennessee’s defense as a whole – the secondary. The Vols gave up 18 passes of 10 yards or more, including a 44-yard touchdown reception to Keon Zipperer. Florida’s tight end broke two Hadden tackles and one from Trevon Flowers on his way to the end zone.
Richardson eclipsed his career-high in passing yards by the end of the first half and finished with 24 completions for 453 yards – more than his first three games of the season. He had not thrown for a touchdown entering the night, but threw two against the Vols.
“Those were things that hurt us in the football game and changed the way the game was played,” Heupel said. “Gave them an opportunity to hit an onside kick and have a chance there at the end.”
