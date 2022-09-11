The No. 24 Vols picked up their second ranked win of the Josh Heupel era Saturday evening at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Tennessee knocked off No. 17 Pitt 34-27 in overtime to improve to 2-0 on the season.
With the win, Tennessee’s head coach Heupel became the first coach in the AP Poll era (since 1936) to record a road win over a top-20 team in each of his first two seasons with a program.
Here are three takeaways from Tennessee’s top-25 win.
Defense holds on in OT
Tennessee’s defense bent but did not break.
In a game where the Vols’ defense was wildly inconsistent, they came through when it mattered most in overtime. After the Vols allowed Pitt to tie the game in the final minutes of regulation – a drive in which the Panthers twice converted on fourth down – Trevon Flowers made the biggest play of the night.
After Tennessee scored a touchdown to open overtime, Flowers sacked Pitt’s backup quarterback Nick Patti for a loss of 12 yards, setting up a fourth and long for the Panthers. Patti’s fourth-down attempt fell incomplete, and the Vols defeated a ranked, non-conference team for the first time since 2016.
“Our offense had our back all game,” defensive end Bryon Young, whose quarterback hurry in overtime forced a Pitt incomplete pass, said. “Us (the defense) returning the favor, it felt great. Us as a defense playing together, I loved it.”
The Vols’ defense rounded into form after halftime. They allowed 281 total yards and 17 points in the first half, then locked down the Panthers to the tune of 139 yards and 10 points between the second half and overtime – including a scoreless third quarter.
Flowers' redemption
Flowers’ overtime redemption was more than a game-sealing play – it completed an in-game redemption arc for the Tennessee defender.
Flowers started the game on a high note – he hauled in an interception in the back of the end zone to end a Pitt drive in the red zone – but it went south on him quickly when he muffed a punt in the fourth quarter and Pitt recovered the football. The Panthers capitalized on the takeaway and scored on the very next drive, as Patti found Jared Wayne from four yards out for the game-tying touchdown.
The senior defensive back Flowers also made the highlight reel in an unfortunate fashion in the second quarter. Pitt’s quarterback Kedon Slovis – before he left the game with an “undisclosed injury” – completed a pass to tight end Gavin Bartholomew on the sideline. Bartholomew took it 56 yards to the end zone, hurdling Flowers in the process.
Heupel spoke highly of Flowers’ ability to rebound from the early-game miscues and make the game-sealing play in overtime.
“Man, just he has grown so much,” Heupel said of Flowers. “And you can see that in the way he looks, how he approaches every day and it shows up in the way that he plays . . . But to be able to reset after that play, the look in his eyes, the defense got back in the huddle. You could tell he was disappointed, but you could see it in his eyes. It showed in the way that he finished the football game.”
The Hooker-Tillman connection
It took almost a full quarter for Hendon Hooker to connect with his top target.
Two of Hooker’s first three attempts to the 2021 1,000-yard receiver fell incomplete as the Vols slugged through the first quarter. Hooker completed two of his first eight passes for eight yards, but once he finally found Tillman for a sizable gain – a 20-yard reception on Tennessee’s first scoring drive – the duo reached another level.
Hooker completed 10 of his next 12 passes for nearly 200 yards and a touchdown to finish the first half. Hooker threw long passes to Bru McCoy – a 32-yard score for his first Tennessee touchdown – and Tillman, setting up a Jabari Small touchdown with a 61-yard pass. By the end of the game, Hooker had looked Tillman’s way for almost half (18-of-42) of his pass attempts and accumulated well over 300 yards.
Hooker’s signature moment of the game came in overtime, when he evaded pressure and on a jump throw, found Tillman for a 28-yard touchdown, what proved to be the winning score.
“Big time players make big time plays in big time moments,” Tillman said.
With the touchdown catch, the 15th of his career, Tillman finished the evening with nine receptions for 162 yards. Through the first two weeks of the season, Tillman leads all SEC wideouts with 230 receiving yards.
